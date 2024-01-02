A minute's silence has been held to pay tribute to the football fans who died in the Ibrox disaster more than 50 years ago.
Sixty six Rangers supporters died in the crush at the Old Firm football game on January 2, 1971, and more than 200 were injured.
On the 53rd anniversary of the disaster on Tuesday (January 2), a memorial service and two-minute silence was held at the John Greig memorial statue at 1.30pm, in remembrance of those who lost their lives.
Read more: Ibrox disaster 50 years on: Stairway 13 may be gone but the memories remain
Fans were joined by manager Philippe Clement, members of the Rangers family and board members at the Light Blues ground.
Wreaths were placed at the memorial, with the special message 'always remember'.
A minute silence was also held before the match against Kilmarnock at the Glasgow stadium at 3pm.
Rangers Football Club shared a video of a piper playing at the stadium, and said: "We will never forget those who went to follow Rangers and never made it home. Forever in our hearts."
💙 We will never forget those who went to follow Rangers & never made it home. Forever in our hearts.#AlwaysRemembered pic.twitter.com/XExsEUbqmk— Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) January 2, 2024
The club also said: "On Tuesday, we mark 53 years since the Ibrox Disaster on 2nd January 1971, which led to the loss of 66 supporters and impacted many more.
"This day remains an important part of our Club's history, as we remember those who were tragically lost in this and previous events at Ibrox."
At the time, the Ibrox incident was the worst British football disaster to have ever happened.
More than 80,000 fans attended the Rangers v Celtic match that day, with thousands of spectators leaving the ground by Stairway 13 when tragedy struck.
A huge pile-up of people occurred and 66 people died, mostly from compressive asphyxia - being unable to breathe.
Children were among the victims, including five schoolmates from Fife, and the youngest who died was nine-year-old Nigel Patrick Pickup from Liverpool.
It was not the first incident to happen at that stairwell, the closest to Copland Road subway station.
Two people were killed in a crush there on September 16, 1961, while eight were injured in 1967, and 26 injured in 1969.
Read more: The fans who never came home from the Old Firm match after Stairway 13 tragedy
Meanwhile, the first Ibrox disaster happened during a friendly between Scotland and England on April 5, 1902.
Twenty five people were killed and more than 500 injured when the wooden West Tribune Stand collapsed, sending hundreds of people plunging around 40ft onto the concrete floor below.
At the time, The Herald described the scene as one of "inescapable horror and confusion" and said "grotesquely, the applause of the crowd was punctuated by groans from the injured and dying".
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel