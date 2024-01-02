On the 53rd anniversary of the disaster on Tuesday (January 2), a memorial service and two-minute silence was held at the John Greig memorial statue at 1.30pm, in remembrance of those who lost their lives.

Fans were joined by manager Philippe Clement, members of the Rangers family and board members at the Light Blues ground.

Wreaths were placed at the memorial, with the special message 'always remember'.

A minute silence was also held before the match against Kilmarnock at the Glasgow stadium at 3pm.

Rangers Football Club shared a video of a piper playing at the stadium, and said: "We will never forget those who went to follow Rangers and never made it home. Forever in our hearts."

The club also said: "On Tuesday, we mark 53 years since the Ibrox Disaster on 2nd January 1971, which led to the loss of 66 supporters and impacted many more.

"This day remains an important part of our Club's history, as we remember those who were tragically lost in this and previous events at Ibrox."

At the time, the Ibrox incident was the worst British football disaster to have ever happened.

More than 80,000 fans attended the Rangers v Celtic match that day, with thousands of spectators leaving the ground by Stairway 13 when tragedy struck.

A huge pile-up of people occurred and 66 people died, mostly from compressive asphyxia - being unable to breathe.

Image from the Ibrox disaster in 1971

Children were among the victims, including five schoolmates from Fife, and the youngest who died was nine-year-old Nigel Patrick Pickup from Liverpool.

It was not the first incident to happen at that stairwell, the closest to Copland Road subway station.

Two people were killed in a crush there on September 16, 1961, while eight were injured in 1967, and 26 injured in 1969.

Meanwhile, the first Ibrox disaster happened during a friendly between Scotland and England on April 5, 1902.

Twenty five people were killed and more than 500 injured when the wooden West Tribune Stand collapsed, sending hundreds of people plunging around 40ft onto the concrete floor below.

At the time, The Herald described the scene as one of "inescapable horror and confusion" and said "grotesquely, the applause of the crowd was punctuated by groans from the injured and dying".