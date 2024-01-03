Property management company Taylor & Martin has launched a campaign to make it easier for tenement owners to switch providers if they want better service for their homes.
The move comes on the tails of research commissioned by the company - which manages properties in Glasgow, Edinburgh, and Dundee - showing that six out of 10 tenement owners in Scotland have considered switching factors but were put off because they believed the process was too difficult.
Michael Martin, director of Taylor & Martin, said said the process is much simpler than many people realise. He and co-founder Marc Taylor have created a step-by-step guide for owners keen to protect the future of their shared properties, with the aim of educating households on their options and breaking misconceptions about the industry.
“People are now well used to switching providers in search of better service in other areas of life such as banking, broadband, or mobile phones, and factors should be no different," Mr Martin said. "We want to open the public’s eyes to their options and make the process easier so they can choose the best service for their property.
“A home is usually the biggest financial investment an individual will make, and choosing the right property management company is a protection of that investment’s future.
“Glasgow’s tenements are beautiful but ageing buildings, and they require specialist knowledge and experience to maintain and manage them effectively to mitigate against major issues in future. That’s why tenement owners need to be aware of their options, and how to take them.”
He and Mr Taylor set up Taylor & Martin in 2013, and it now maintains hundreds of tenement buildings across Glasgow and the rest of Scotland with a pricing structure based on a flat management fee rather than commission.
Mr Martin added: “We’ve found that more tenement owners in Glasgow are switching to our services because they want the best for their property. They know we provide a premium service that can be relied upon, with investment in the short term preventing significant costs further down the line.
“What’s more, they enjoy the way we deliver our services, with an emphasis on transparent, upfront management fees rather than commission.
“This campaign is about helping homeowners make the right choice for their properties.”
