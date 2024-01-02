He was traced by police at a nearby shop wearing just one trainer, police said, which matched the one which had been left in the vehicle.

Road Policing Scotland posted on social media: "It wasn't a 'Glass Slipper' but the trainer certainly fit the drunk driver of this car who ran away from an RTC on the #M8 wearing only one!

"#GlasgowRP decided he wouldn't be at the ball to see in the bells and spent it in cells instead!"

The driver's shoe was left behind in the car, police said (Image: Police Scotland)

Police said "miraculously" there were no injuries or damage to third parties after the crash.

The man was arrested and charged and spent New Year's Eve in a cell before being released and given a future court date.

If convicted, the driver faces a significant driving disqualification, fine, and potential prison sentence.