A schoolgirl has become an unlikely consumer champion after successfully petitioning a crisp company to bring back her favourite flavour.
Grace, from Edinburgh, was not prepared to put up with the seasonal demise of haggis crisps and so she wrote to the managing director to ask for the snacks' immediate return.
The 10-year-old was rewarded not only with the flavour being back on the shelves - but with a taxi full of crisps and a tour of the factory.
Grace's mother Becky, who did not provide a surname, said her daughter had been "empowered" by the interaction.
Describing the response of the crisp firm as "fantastic", she said: "It also helps Grace see the power of communicating with creativity and care.
"Grace was the one who had the idea to write to James and to get such a wonderful response really validates and empowers her.
"These small things really can make a huge impact on a young child's life.
"We look forward to visiting the factory soon and learning how our favourite snacks are made."
Grace wrote her letter to the managing director of Taylors Snacks, James Taylor, to ask if the company could bring back the popular haggis and black pepper crisps.
In it, she asked that the haggis and black pepper crisps not be merely seasonal, adding: "If you can, thanks. If not, I will be sad."
Perhaps due to the extra care Grace took to decorate the letter with sea-themed stickers, Mr Taylor was persuaded.
Having recently transitioned from Mackie's Crisps, the company had planned to make the flavour available only during winter months.
The letter worked, with Perthshire-based Taylors pledging to have the crisps on sale all year round.
Grace was rewarded with a taxi full of haggis and black pepper crisps, and a ticket for a tour around the Taylors factory.
Mr Taylor said: "When Grace's letter landed on my desk I was blown away by her enthusiasm and initiative.
"The Taylors team put our heads together to see how we could celebrate our biggest haggis and black pepper crisp fan and can't wait to show her and her family around our factory here in Errol.
"It was not just Grace who got in touch, however.
"Our customers let us know in droves that they were missing their favourite haggis and black pepper snacks.
"We loved that people took the time to tell us how passionately they felt about the flavour. From letters to emails and calls, lots of people got in touch to talk about their love of haggis crisps, and to ask for them to return.
"We've been working hard behind the scenes to ensure our customers don't miss out and are delighted to announce that the haggis crisps are back on the shelves."
