THORNTONS, the Dundee-based law firm, has continued to its expansion in the Highland capital with the appointment of a third partner in its Inverness office.
Magnus Mackay, who hails from the Black Isle and is a graduate of the University of Aberdeen, has joined as a private client partner. It follows the recruitment by Thorntons of 10 new team members in Inverness from Wright, Johnston & Mackenzie.
Mr Mackay, who brings 16 years of experience to the role, has also arrived at Thorntons from WJM, where he was a partner. A full member of the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners, his areas of expertise include preparing wills, trusts, powers of attorney, inheritance tax mitigation, and succession planning for business owners.
He said: “I’m delighted to join Thorntons’ new Inverness operation. As a legal firm that is committed to the success of the communities it works in, Thorntons brings something new, fresh, and dynamic to the city.
“Thorntons’ Inverness office will bring a variety of legal services under one roof and clients will also be able to benefit from the wider network of expertise in the firm.
“It’s exciting to join the firm as it establishes deeper roots in Inverness and the Highlands and grows its client base.”
The recruitment of Mr Mackay comes shortly after Thorntons, which is more than 150 years old, opened its first permanent office in Inverness in November. It heralded the opening with the 10 hires from WJM, which included new partners Paul Adams and John Smart. Mr Adams is the lead partner.
Clients served by Thorntons in Inverness include the University of Highlands and Islands and Cabot Highlands. The firm is currently based in serviced offices and plans to move into new premises in Beechwood Business Park, which are expected to be ready in the spring.
Lesley Larg, managing partner at Thorntons, said: “It’s fantastic to welcome Magnus to Thorntons. He will further boost our Inverness team by bringing his expertise in helping clients review their personal affairs and plan for the future.
“We’ve enjoyed a healthy start to operations in Inverness and are looking forward to the year ahead.”
The firm employs more than 550 people, including 72 partners, in 14 offices around Scotland.
