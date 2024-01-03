A £2.3 million South Ayrshire home with "spellbinding" ocean views was the most-viewed Scottish property on Rightmove in 2023.
The six bedroom converted farmhouse in Fisherton comes with its own gym, spa facilities, and a glass-fronted extension with sea vistas over the Firth of Clyde.
Drumbain was on the market for offers over £2.3 million, and is reportedly sold, subject to contract.
Rightmove said: "Offering spellbinding views over the ocean, this 6-bedroom home offers the ultimate tranquil retreat in the [south] of Scotland.
"The house comes with its own gym and built-in sauna, while the glass-fronted extension – offering yet more sea vistas – is a light-flooded space, filled with clean lines and a glossy slate-tiled floor."
The property has around 53 acres of gardens and grazing land, including a woodland glen and burn, and 400 yards of "dramatic shore frontage".
It has five bathrooms, with four of the six bedrooms having an ensuite, and a cocktail bar utility room.
Rightmove said the "most striking feature" is the use of glass in the extension which includes full height window walls for the kitchen/dining room.
This, the website said, provides a: "Mesmerising, almost surreal, connection with the seascape that dominates this part of the Ayrshire coastline."
The property was the second most-viewed UK property on the Rightmove website after a "jaw-dropping" £4.5 million mansion in Solihul, Warwickshire.
Rightmove property expert Tim Bannister said: “Home-hunters have taken a look inside some of the grandest homes on the market during their search [in 2023], with unique features ranging from a home gym and swimming pool, to a library and even a temperature controlled wine cellar.”
It comes after UK house prices fell by an average of 1.8 per cent in 2023, according to Nationwide, as high mortgage rates and the cost of living impacted the property market.
