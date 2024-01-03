Drumbain was on the market for offers over £2.3 million, and is reportedly sold, subject to contract.

The home in Fisherton, Ayr, has an extension with a glass wall (Image: Rightmove)

Rightmove said: "Offering spellbinding views over the ocean, this 6-bedroom home offers the ultimate tranquil retreat in the [south] of Scotland.

"The house comes with its own gym and built-in sauna, while the glass-fronted extension – offering yet more sea vistas – is a light-flooded space, filled with clean lines and a glossy slate-tiled floor."

Read more: Scottish property expert reveals 'surge of interest' in housing market

The property has around 53 acres of gardens and grazing land, including a woodland glen and burn, and 400 yards of "dramatic shore frontage".

It has five bathrooms, with four of the six bedrooms having an ensuite, and a cocktail bar utility room.

Rightmove said the "most striking feature" is the use of glass in the extension which includes full height window walls for the kitchen/dining room.

The old farmhouse has a gym and spa facilities in an outbuilding (Image: Rightmove)

This, the website said, provides a: "Mesmerising, almost surreal, connection with the seascape that dominates this part of the Ayrshire coastline."

The property was the second most-viewed UK property on the Rightmove website after a "jaw-dropping" £4.5 million mansion in Solihul, Warwickshire.

Read more: Hotel in Scottish forest park area of 'outstanding natural beauty' sold

Rightmove property expert Tim Bannister said: “Home-hunters have taken a look inside some of the grandest homes on the market during their search [in 2023], with unique features ranging from a home gym and swimming pool, to a library and even a temperature controlled wine cellar.”

It comes after UK house prices fell by an average of 1.8 per cent in 2023, according to Nationwide, as high mortgage rates and the cost of living impacted the property market.