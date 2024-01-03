Staff at Aberdeen University are being balloted over potential strike action after the institution decided it will no longer offer single degrees in modern languages.
The University and College Union (UCU) says about 30 people are at risk of redundancy due to the changes, which will mean students will not be able to start degrees in French, German, Spanish or Gaelic alone.
In December, the university court made the decision based on a recommendation from the senior vice principal, Professor Karl Laydecker.
READ MORE: Aberdeen University protest against plans to cut languages
It means that, from the next academic year, those wishing to study the languages at Aberdeen University will have to do so as part of a joint degree.
The university’s management said low uptake of the courses meant the current model is not sustainable.
A UCU ballot on industrial action is opening on Wednesday and will run until February 7.
UCU branch chair, Dr Rachel Shanks, said: “Modern languages is a key part of any university.
“Cutting single honours degrees from the university would mean students in the north and north-east having to leave the region to study their subject.
READ MORE: Aberdeen University ‘will continue to teach languages’ amid cuts row
“For an ancient institution with the history and reputation of Aberdeen to consider, this move is frankly embarrassing.
“It’s clear that this is just the start of senior management’s plans.
“It’s important that members send a clear message that we don’t accept the need for jobs to be lost and that we will stand behind and support any member whose job is threatened.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here