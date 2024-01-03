A 33-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene in the East Lothian town, police said.

Police Scotland said a 37-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death. The force said investigations are continuing into the incident.

The woman's identity has not yet been formally released by police.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.20am on Monday, 1 January, 2024, police were called to a property in Craigleith Avenue, North Berwick, following a report of concern.

“Emergency services attended and a 33-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

“A 37-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death and enquiries are continuing.”