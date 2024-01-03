READ MORE: M74 traffic stop near Lesmahagow recovers £200k of cocaine



A 23-year-old man was found with injuries and taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for assessment.



The vehicle involved is described as being a dark coloured saloon car.

Sergeant Stewart Taylor, of the Road Policing Unit in Lanarkshire, said: “Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone with information which could help to get in touch.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who have dashcam or private CCTV footage from the area.



“Anyone who feels they may be able to help is asked to call 101, quoting reference 3050 of 2 January, 2024.”