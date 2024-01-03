MACKIE’S of Scotland, the ice cream and chocolate maker, has lifted turnover above £20 million and increased its workforce to more than 100 for the first time in its most recent financial year.
And the Aberdeenshire company has pledged to make further investment to increase its production capacity, as it targets a bigger share of key markets.
Family-owned Mackie’s increased turnover to £20.8m from £17.7m in the year ended May 31, 2023, figures released this morning show. The firm said it sold more than 13.3 million litres of ice cream over the period, helping it increase its share of the UK premium ice cream market by 13%. Export sales grew by 27%.
Chocolate sales, meanwhile, were reported to have grown by 33%.
READ MORE: Famous Scottish crisps brand disappears as product gets a new name
The company, which generates 70% of its energy requirements on site at its Westertown dairy farm with solar panels, wind turbines, and biomass boilers, said its growth has been underpinned by years of “heavy” reinvestment in business sustainability, machinery, and people. It said that this reinvestment has improved efficiency, capacity and laid the foundations for further growth.
Mackie’s said costs had risen by 23% during the period covered by the accounts but declared that it had “absorbed as much of these rising costs as possible”.
Managing director Stuart Common said: “We are thrilled to announce that thanks to the hard work and dedication of our incredible team making our delicious products, Mackie's has reached this turnover milestone. Despite the challenges of rising costs and supply chain issues, our staff have gone above and beyond to continue producing Scotland's favourite premium ice cream to the highest standards.
“This landmark achievement reflects the progress Mackie's has made over the years and shows the strength of our brand and products. We’re extremely proud of what we have accomplished together and look forward to achieving even greater success in the years to come.”
READ MORE: Dunoon firm makes case for change to Scottish ferry network
He added: “We are looking to invest to further increase our production capacity in order to widen the availability of our products across the UK. We plan to install new equipment and production lines enabling us to scale up manufacturing while maintaining our commitment to sustainability and quality.”
In April last year, the company ended its Mackie’s of Taypack joint venture, which produced Mackie’s crisps in partnership with the Taylor farming family of Perthshire. The Taylor family continues to make the crisps and sells them under its own name, following a rebrand.
Mac Mackie, chairman of Mackie’s of Scotland, said: “As a proudly Scottish family business, we remain dedicated to our Aberdeenshire home here on the family farm, while also being determined to continue to provide moments of joy to our customers across the world through our ice cream and chocolate.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here