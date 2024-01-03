This was up from 61.6% the previous week, and the best figure since mid-October.

The number of people enduring extreme waits also fell, from 3,751 to 2,572 (15 to 10.8% of patients) for those waiting eight hours and from 1,726 to 960 (6.9 to 4%) for 12-hour waits.

The improvement coincided with fewer people attending A&E, down from 24,988 to 23,859.

However the figures remained well short of the target for 95% of patients to be admitted, transferred or discharged within four hours.

It has not been met nationally since July 2020.

The worst performing health board in the week before Christmas was NHS Forth Valley, with 41.8% of patients seen within four hours, then NHS Lothian (59.6%) and NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (60.7%)



