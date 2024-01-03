Sir Keir Starmer is set to unveil plans to “restore standards in public life with a total crackdown on cronyism”.
The Labour leader will reveal his blueprint on Thursday that could see people who defraud the government face going to jail for more than 10 years.
According to the Guardian, Sir Keir will vow to restore standards in public life with “a total crackdown on cronyism”.
The plans to crackdown on cronyism come amid Tory peer Michelle Mone being probed for potentially defrauding the UK Government over a PPE contract.
Lady Mone has admitted she lied when she denied having connections to the company, a consortium led by her husband, which was awarded contracts worth more than £200 million to supply gowns and face masks.
Read more: Michelle Mone husband 'to set record straight' on PPE row
But reports also suggest the Labour leader is set to row back on a pledge, previously outlined by his deputy, Angela Rayner, to impose a five-year period where former ministers cannot lobby on behalf of companies they once had oversight over.
Ms Rayner’s anti-lobbying plan came after the Greensill scandal, in which the former prime minister David Cameron, now the Foreign Secretary, lobbied ministers on behalf of a bank for which he worked and which subsequently collapsed.
At the time, Ms Rayner said: “Labour will stop the revolving door between government and the companies that ministers are supposed to regulate, banning ministers from lobbying for at least five years after they leave office, and with proper enforcement against those who break the rules.”
But it is now believed Labour agree with the UK Government that the plans could be excessive.
In his first major speech of 2024, Sir Keir is set to warn that repeated public scandals risk undermining voters’ faith in politics in general.
He is expected to say: “Trust in politics is now so low, so degraded, that nobody believes anyone can make a difference any more.
Read more: Labour puts pressure on ministers after Mone admits lies over PPE firm links
“After the sex scandals, the expenses scandals, the waste scandals, the contracts for friends – even in a crisis like the pandemic – people think we’re all just in it for ourselves.”
Sir Keir will add: “To change Britain, we must change ourselves – we need to clean up politics. No more VIP fast lanes, no more kickbacks for colleagues, no more revolving doors between government and the companies they regulate.
“I will restore standards in public life with a total crackdown on cronyism.”
A UK general election is expected to be held this year and must take place before January 2025 at the latest.
Labour is soaring high in the polls by around 18 points at a UK-level while the party is edging ahead of the SNP in Scotland.
The partygate scandal and lack of trust in Liz Truss’s short-lived administration has helped to shift voters from the Tories to Labour.
Sir Keir has pointed to the scandal surrounding Lady Mone, who is being investigated for fraud connected to multimillion-pound government PPE contracts.
The Scots peer denies defrauding the Department for Health and Social Care, but the Labour leader has previously labelled the situation a “shocking disgrace”.
Read more: SNP cabinet updated on cronyism row involving Humza Yousaf and cousin
Under his reported plans, Sir Keir would introduce tougher punishments for those who commit fraud against the government.
Currently, the most serious fraud cases carry a jail term of up to 10 years, but npo additional punishment can be levied for fraudulently claiming money from the government such as bidding wrongly for public contracts.
UK Government figures show banks flagged almost £1.7 billion worth of Covid loans as potentially fraudulent, as of the end of June last year, the majority from Rishi Sunak’s bounce-back loan scheme to help businesses recover from the pandemic.
Findings from the National Audit Office estimate that the UK Government has been defrauded £5.5 billion in 2018-19 and 2019-20 but this soared to £21 billion in 2020-21 and 2021-22.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here