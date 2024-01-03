The company said We Hae Meat is described as the UK's biggest producer of Scottish square sausage according to Neilson data from 2022, producing more than 21 million slices a year, and currently supplies several major grocery retailers in Scotland. The collaboration marks the first time We Hae Meat’s products have been stocked in Iceland.

We Hae Meat, which was founded in 2007, uses cattle reared on its farm in Girvan, Ayrshire for its products.

Craig Chalmers, We Hae Meat commercial manager, said: "This deal marks a milestone moment for We Hae Meat, as we work with Iceland to introduce our butcher quality products to their customers, at affordable supermarket prices. It underscores our commitment to maintaining the quality and value that we are known for."

Claire McGoran, senior buyer at Iceland Foods, said: "We are excited to welcome We Hae Meat to our shelves, offering our customers a premium selection of Scottish meats that’s aligned with our commitment to quality and taste. This collaboration reinforces our dedication to value and variety, providing a diverse range of products, and giving our customers access to the butcher quality meats."

We Hae Meat’s skinny range includes products that contain up to 75% less fat and 45% fewer calories than its standard range. The chippy-style range was launched in 2022.

The Cairnhill Group is described as a diverse, family-owned business, encompassing the four distinct enterprises of We Hae Meat Ltd, WHM Renewables Ltd, Dalquharran Ltd and Alex Paton & Son (Livestock) Ltd.

It said: "With a legacy spanning five generations, the Paton family has excelled in rearing award-winning cattle and diversified into butchery by starting We Hae Meat in 2007. We Hae Meat is an award-winning butchery business producing high-quality meat products."

The business operates from a purpose-built site located on the Paton family farm, Cairnhill.

The Cairnhill Group’s dedication to agriculture, butchery, renewable energy and estate management reflects an enduring commitment to both the local community and the environment.

Mackie's of Scotland toasts 'milestone' year

Mackie's of Scotland, the ice cream and chocolate maker, has lifted turnover above £20 million and increased its workforce to more than 100 for the first time in its most recent financial year.

The Aberdeenshire company has pledged to make further investment to increase its production capacity, as it targets a bigger share of key markets. Family-owned Mackie’s increased turnover to £20.8m from £17.7m in the year ended May 31, 2023, figures released this morning show. The firm said it sold more than 13.3 million litres of ice cream over the period, helping it increase its share of the UK premium ice cream market by 13%. Export sales grew by 27%.

Change of heart puts Scottish grocers on the back foot

The dust may now have settled on the Scottish Government’s Budget, however the frustration felt across the business community has not.

There was no doubt Finance Secretary Shona Robison had a challenging fiscal backdrop to grapple with. This was due to factors including tepid economic growth, elevated inflation, and several chunky spending commitments.