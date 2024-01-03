A record £13.7 billion passed through UK supermarket tills in the run-up to Christmas, with the average household spending an all-time high of £477 during the month as a continuing shift to cut-price offers failed to fully offset high food inflation.
According to figures from data and analytics company Kantar, Friday December 22 was the most popular shopping day during the four weeks to December 24. More than 25 million trips were made with consumers spending £803 million in physical stores - 85% more than the average Friday in 2023.
There were 488 million trips to the supermarkets during the four-week period, 12 million more than in 2022 and the largest at Christmas since pre-pandemic.
READ MORE: Cost of living: Food inflation falls to single digits
The value of take-home grocery sales was up by 7% while the number of items purchased rose by 2%, reflecting the continuing impact of surging food inflation which officially hit a peak of 19.6% in March, the highest since 1977. Figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show that food prices in rose by 27% during the two years to November.
Kantar pegged the annual rate of grocery price inflation at 6.7% in December, down from 9.1% in the previous four weeks. Head of retail and consumer insight Fraser McKevitt said the rate of inflation is coming down at the fastest pace ever recorded by Kantar, but consumers are still facing "hefty pressures" on their budgets.
"Retailers were clearly working hard during the festive period to offer best value and win over shoppers, and promotions were central to their strategy," he said. "Nearly one-third of all spend in the four weeks to Christmas Eve was made on items with some kind of offer, the highest level since December 2020 and £823m more than last year.”
Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Asda, Morrisons and Waitrose accounted for a combined market share of 70% during the 12 weeks to 24 December. The traditional supermarkets saw especially strong performances for their own-label lines, with sales of premium ranges like Sainsbury’s Taste the Difference and Tesco Finest surging by 11.9% compared with last year to hit £790m, accounting for 5.7% of all grocery sales. Branded sales rose by 6.0% during the same period.
READ MORE: ‘Worst inflation in a generation’ dominated household budgets in 2023
Sainsbury’s reached its highest market share since December 2020 at 15.8%, pushing up its sales by 9.3%. Tesco gained 0.1 percentage points of share to now hold 27.6% of the market and grew sales by 7.5%.
Lidl and Aldi continue to be the fastest growing grocers year-on-year and the discounters hit their highest ever market shares for the Christmas period.
Lidl increased sales by 13.8%, while Aldi saw growth of 9.9%. Lidl’s market share rose by 0.5 percentage points to 7.7% and Aldi’s grew 0.2 percentage points, meaning its market share now stands at 9.3%.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here