The peak is predicted to take place from tonight (January 3) into the early hours of tomorrow (January 4).

With such an exciting celestial event now only hours away, many Scots will be wondering how they can catch a glimpse of this spectacular sight.

✨ From the Quadrantid meteor shower, to the conjunction of Jupiter with the first quarter Moon, explore January's night sky with us!



👉 For more details, plus a link to our Look Up! podcast, check out

What is the Quadrantid meteor shower and what causes it?





According to Royal Museums Greenwich, the Quadrantids are one of the strongest and most consistent meteor showers of the year.

On a clear night, spectators can witness meteors pass above their heads at a maximum rate of 110 per hour.

The showers are known for their sharp peaks which last only a few hours and for their blue colour.

The Planetary Society states that this event is caused by debris from a near-Earth object called 2003 EH1. This is likely an asteroid, a dead comet or a rock comet.

How to see the Quadrantid meteor shower peak in Scotland tonight

Those wishing to see the Quadrantid meteor shower peak will need to be looking at the sky tonight and tomorrow morning.

The meteor shower is predicted to reach its peak at around 12.53am between January 3 and January 4.

Best places in Scotland to see the Quadrantid meteor shower peak tonight

There are a number of spots in Scotland perfect for those wanting to catch a glimpse of the Quadrantid meteor shower tonight.

Here are some of the best places to view the shower and future star-gazing events, according to Visit Scotland:

Galloway Forest Park

North Ronaldsay

Tomintoul and Glenlivet - Cairngorms Dark Sky Park

Isle of Coll

Moffat, Dumfries and Galloway

🌠 The Quadrantid meteor shower, among the strongest and most consistent meteor showers of the year, will peak on 3-4 January 2024.



🌠 Wrap up warm and if you find a spot away from street lights, you can see it with the naked eye.



📸Star Rain © Yulia Zhulikova.

What is the weather forecast for Scotland tonight as the Quadrantid meteor shower peaks?





According to the Met Office, the weather may not be as clear as one would hope with rain falling over much of northern and eastern Scotland.

While it is likely to be dryer later in the day, blustery showers, hail and thunder are still likely, making it difficult for those wanting to view the meteor shower tonight.

Some rain could persist in eastern parts of Scotland with light winds and cold spells likely to develop.

