The first half of 2023 saw major banks record significant profits on the back of soaring interest rates, which now stand at 5.25% following a series of increases by the Bank of England since December 2021 to combat high inflation.

However, net interest margins began to come under pressure as the year progressed, as savers moved balances to interest-bearing savings accounts, and competition grew in the mortgage and savings markets. There now appears to be a consensus that the cycle of rate rises overseen by the Bank of England has reached a peak.

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets, told The Herald that 2023 had been a “year of two halves”, with the FTSE 100 climbing above 8,000 points in February, for the first time since 2018, before the US banking crisis erupted in March and sent shares into a tailspin.

Mr Hewson said: “We already knew heading into the year [2023] that rising interest rates are good for bank margins, however the flip side of the coin was that firstly demand for loans and mortgages was likely to slow, and then on top of that competition for savings was also likely to act as a drag on margins.

“There was also the fact that banks were expected to come under political scrutiny when it comes to their savings rates at a time when consumers were starting to feel the pinch from the rising cost of living.”

Reflecting on 2023, John Moore, senior investment manager at RBC Brewin Dolphin in Edinburgh, said the last two years had come as a “shock” for banks, with rising interest rates, geopolitical turmoil and surging inflation following a protracted period of ultra-low interest rates.

And he said his previous expectation that 2023 would be a “more optimistic” year for banks, because of an anticipated boost to margins from higher interest rates, did not come to fruition. “The reality was they [banks] were less well prepared for that environment than you might have hoped for,” he told The Herald. “I think that is probably why you have got a period of hope deferred, rather than something that you would be more pessimistic about.

“In that environment, you do need to pass on interest rate movements to get your funding right, to get your balance right [and] also to make sure your customers see you are doing the right thing… There was a mismatch earlier in the year, there were also problems in terms of the cost of hedging interest rates outweighing the benefits of any increase in interest margins.

“If you look at the likes of Barclays, NatWest, and Lloyds, which are your classic high-street poster children, they are down this year [2023] and you might reasonably have expected them to have had a much better year, as a result of employment being reasonably full, the economy being okay, and interest rates being higher. But they have not.”

Looking ahead, Mr Hewson said margin pressure at the banks will persist in 2024. Although there appears to be a consensus that interest rates have peaked – the Bank of England has held the base rate at 5.25% since its last rise in August – the full effect of recent rises has still to wash through the economy.

While many home owners are already dealing with higher mortgage costs because of the rise in interest rates, many still hold fixed-rate deals which will expire over the next six to 12 months, and are likely to refinance their mortgages at a more expensive borrowing rate.

“Net interest margins are likely to remain under pressure along with concerns over mortgage arrears as more fixed rate deals roll off,” Mr Hewson said.

“Nationwide has already reported that it is seeing an increase in arrears, and while the number appears manageable for now that number is only likely to increase even as gilt yields continue to drift down from the highs of the year.”

But he added: “I do think interest rates have peaked and we could get two rate cuts by year end, probably in H2.”

Mr Moore said that having been ordered by regulators to do more to pass on higher interest rates to savers in 2023, the major banks will “under-promise, over-deliver” this year.