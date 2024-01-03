A signed first edition Harry Potter book and designer clothes are among the items sold in a Scottish charity shop’s “legendary” January sale.
Shoppers queued up outside the Shelter Scotland store in Edinburgh's stylish Stockbridge neighbourhood from 7am on Wednesday (January 3) for the event, which has been running since 2003.
Designer brands on offer included Armani, Gucci, Jimmy Choo and Ralph Lauren, while homeware enthusiasts browsed vintage coffee sets, tea sets, and Portmeirion chinaware.
Books on sale included a signed, first edition first impression of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, priced at £400, and a first edition of The War of the Worlds by HG Wells, selling for £600.
The Harry Potter book and a signed first edition, 10th impression of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, priced at £200, quickly sold and the event raised £3,500 in the first hour alone.
Shelter Scotland Stockbridge shop manager, Peter Jew, described the sale as an “almost legendary event in Edinburgh”.
He said: “This is a chance to showcase and celebrate our donations and we’re immensely grateful to everyone who contributed.
“This year, we have a truly magnificent selection on offer, this is a great opportunity to grab something special while supporting Shelter Scotland in the fight against the housing emergency.”
Shelter Scotland said that there are more than 9,500 children in Scotland with nowhere to call home this winter.
Its director, Alison Watson, said people’s support “keeps us in the fight against homelessness” and thanked customers and donors for their generosity.
It comes after more than half of Scotland's 32 councils admitted they are failing to meet legal requirements to deal with the homelessness crisis in Scotland.
Meanwhile, the number of homeless refugees in Glasgow quadrupled in 10 months last year as the city council declared a housing emergency.
