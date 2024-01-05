No matter what your motivation, here are 10 cafes and restaurants across Scotland that specialise in healthy and nourishing fare that will leave you feeling ready to take on the New Year.

Sprigg

241 Ingram Street/264 Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow

A firm favourite amongst city centre office workers all year round, Sprigg aims to change our perception of ‘fast food’ with a salad bar set up that’s full of fresh ingredients and daily specials.

Build your own bowl or choose from a set menu based around a substantial protein like chilli chicken, halloumi, or falafel.

Health kick or not, a moreish chunk of sea salt and rosemary focaccia supplied by the West Ends Kaf Coffee is a must.

Kcal Kitchen

130 West Regent Street, Glasgow

Kcal Kitchen in Glasgow has been making macro counting and calorie tracking a doddle for the city’s serious gym-goers since 2016.

Each dish has a detailed nutritional breakdown from protein pancake stacks to ‘clean’ katsu curry.

Hula

103-105 West Bow/94a Fountainbridge, Edinburgh

First established as a juice bar in 2007, Hula has now evolved into two health-focused cafés in Edinburgh serving ‘amazing food and drink that also nourishes your body’.

Think fresh smoothies, organic porridge oats topped with seasonal berries and lunchtime poke bowls.

The Buddha Bowl

26 Bloomgate, Lanark

A New Year has ushered in a new menu at The Buddha Bowl, with the addition of a tempting range of small plates to accompany larger dishes like Korean-spiced noodles or hearty chestnut mushroom Bolognese with cashew parmesan.

"If you want to get into Veganuary and give animal products a rest, we hope our menu shows that you really won't miss out by doing so," a team member said this week.

Soul Food Kitchen

973 Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow

The Soul Food Kitchen lies tucked away beneath the street level of Glasgow’s West End.

Keeping ‘health and wellbeing at the heart of all that they do’, the team is committed to serving plant-based meals using organic produce where possible, with an impressive range of raw cakes to finish.

Nourish Cupar

30 Crossgate, Cupar, Fife

The main aim at Nourish is to provide grab-and-go options to fuel a busy day ahead whether you’re heading for a gym session or simply looking for a more substantial lunch break meal.

Their menu features all the usual suspects from baked oats to salad boxes and warming hotpots.

Culture Café & Deli

11 Chapel Street, Inverness

Proudly claiming to be the ‘healthiest spot in Inverness’, the Culture Café comes from the pioneering team behind Left Coast Culture, the first and only plant-based cheesemakers based in the Scottish Highlands.

There are of course plenty of artisan vegan cheeses to be found throughout their menu, alongside a wholesome selection of soups, sandwiches and salads.

Union of Genius

8 Forrest Road, Edinburgh

For all of the superfood bowls and luminous green juices promising to have us feeling brand new this January, sometimes all you need is a bowl of homemade soup to combat the winter blues.

Where better to find just that than Scotland’s first soup café, Union of Genius in Edinburgh?

They say: “To us, soup is love in a bowl. It comforts, nourishes and sustains.

“At Union of Genius we put the same attention to quality, freshness, flavour and detail into every single serving."

Juicy

284 Byres Road, Glasgow

Footballers, comedians and all manner of local celebs have all been spotted picking up fresh juices, salads and acai bowls from Juicy on Byres Road in recent years.

While anyone looking for a hardcore system reboot can look into their signature juice cleanses, the hefty portions and nutrient-dense ingredients used throughout their daily food menu are a guaranteed remedy for any post-New Year slump.

Seeds for the Soul

167 Bruntsfield Place, Edinburgh

Plates at Seeds for Soul are bursting with colourful fresh vegetables to brighten any dreary lunch break.

There are vibrant ‘soul bowls’, full breakfasts and a Veganuary menu with special offers that are running for this month only.