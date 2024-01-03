Edinburgh council has set the date for its ban on pavement parking in the city.
Drivers who park on pavements, dropped kerbs, and double park could be fined up to £100 from Monday, January 29, 2024.
It comes after national regulations giving councils the power to enforce new rules came into effect on December 11 last year.
The new rules will address the "inconvenience inconsiderate parking causes to all road users" but in particular those with mobility issues, visual impairments and people with pushchairs.
Councillor Scott Arthur, transport and environment convener at Edinburgh council, said: "These new rules are about making our streets safer and more accessible for everyone, in particular those with visual impairments or mobility issues.
"I’ve heard from many people who say the change will make their day-to-day life much easier. I have also been pleased to hear that, as a result of our publicity campaign, pavement parking is already reducing in some areas.
"I am proud that Edinburgh is leading the way on enforcing the ban, and that all political parties here agree that no street should be exempt."
Following an assessment of more than 5,000 roads in the Capital, council officers identified a small number of streets where there is "significant pavement parking" and the council said it has written to these properties to help them prepare for the measures.
Once the ban is in place, monitoring will continue to see if any of these streets require mitigation measures, such as double-yellow lines, to minimise potential negative impacts on the wider road network.
Edinburgh council said it has collaborated closely with Living Streets and Guide Dogs Scotland to lobby for the introduction of controls in Scotland.
Anyone found to be parked on a pavement, double parked, parked at a crossing point or parked on a verge between roads and pavements could be subject to a £100 fine, reduced to £50 if paid within the first 14 days. There are no exemptions in place.
The public can find out more about the new parking rules, and report incorrectly parked vehicles, on the Edinburgh council website.
