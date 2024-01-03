The luxury complex began accepting residents in May 2023 and was officially opened last month by Dr Donald Macaskill, Chief Executive of Scottish Care, who unveiled a commemorative plaque.

Facilities at the site include a hair and beauty salon, cinema room, dining rooms and expansive gardens.

Staff have been employed to the Newton Mearns site to work in care assistant, nursing, activities, reception and kitchen roles.

The home operates on an all-inclusive fee model, which its owners say allows residents to alleviate stress and anxiety during this late stage of their life, particularly in the current climate of a cost of living crisis which has seen energy bills rise in recent years.

Mearns View Care Home’s manager, Terry Blackwood, is a qualified mental health nurse and previously ran another care home in the local area.

Mr Blackwood commented: “There has been so much interest in the home from both residents and staff alike and the buzz around the home is infectious.

“The local community has been so welcoming and it’s been great to forge new partnerships ensuring that our residents remain integrated within their local community”.