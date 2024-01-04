Glasgow-based Smart Protein has announced the launch of a new range of “premium active and wellness nutritional supplements” online and across 142 Tesco stores.
David Weir, founder and chief executive of Smart Protein parent brand The Original Fit Factory, said: "It’s incredibly exciting to be launching the new Smart Protein range, especially so with the support of one of the UK’s biggest retailers in Tesco.
"Our products are for anyone looking to take small steps towards being their best and achieving a lifestyle edge - it’s about providing people with life hacks to live smarter.”
He added: “A lot of people want to do more for their health but don’t know where to start or what to do because nutrition has become complicated - we want to change that, revolutionising the nutritional supplements space.”
Personal trainer and performance coach Bobby Rich, who Smart Protein said had worked “with the likes of the Beckhams, Madonna and Jason Statham”, is joining the Glasgow-based brand as “active expert ambassador”.
Mr Rich said: “I want to help people transform daily routines into rewarding rituals where perhaps in the past the hardest thing has been simply knowing where to start.”
He added: “I feel passionate about what we can achieve, helping anyone make positive changes which fit their lifestyle. It’s encouraging small steps to help others be their best and receive that edge.”
Smart Protein said its “extensive launch range” will also be available to buy across 63 countries outside of the UK.
It noted its products “sit across two categories”, “active’ and “wellness”.
Smart Protein added: “This includes a comprehensive range of ‘active’ sports nutrition products - including protein powders, creatine and an electrolyte - meticulously crafted to elevate your workout, enhance your performance and nourish your body.”
