Tory education spokesman Liam Kerr MSP said the job insecurity further eroded morale already affected by delayed education reforms and rising classroom violence.

He said his party’s “New Deal” for teachers would end the temporary contract culture, which he blamed on the SNP.

However the issue arises across councils of all political complexions, including those run by the Tories.

Tory-run Moray had the second largest number of temporary staff contracts in Scotland, at more than 400, despite being the 10th smallest council by population.

Mr Kerr said: “These startling figures are another example of the SNP’s neglect of education which has pushed Scottish schools to breaking point.

“Standards have slipped across the board, classroom violence has spiralled out of control and we have also seen an alarming number of stress-related absences among school staff on the SNP’s watch.

“And now it has emerged that thousands of teachers and support staff are unable to get a permanent contract. This just adds to the intolerable strain that teachers and school staff already endure, as it fuels job insecurity, while denying pupils stability and continuity.

“Teachers and school staff must be supported in their invaluable work and that it is vital to recruit and retain the very best people.”

More than 6,000 teachers and school staff were signed off with stress or poor mental health during the last academic year, with 6,135 members of school staff missing days of work as a result of stress or poor mental health, according to other FoI requests.

There were also around 19,500 recorded physical or verbal attacks on teachers and school staff in 2021/22.