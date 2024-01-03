In response, Sammy Wilkinson has been conveying dogs to Scotland that might otherwise be abandoned and plans a further trip on Friday.

Since posting about his endeavours on social media Mr Wilkinson, from Tipton, West Midlands, claims to have been inundated with owners seeking his help.

Under new legislation, bully XL owners must apply for permission to keep their dogs by the end of this month, take out insurance, neuter the animal and pay a £92.40 fee.

When out in public dogs must also must be kept on a lead and muzzled using provisions in the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991.

The UK government was moved to act on the issue following a string of high profile attacks carried out by the animals, including the death of a Staffordshire man who had been savaged by one of the dogs.

Environment Secretary Steve Barclay said the government had met a pledge to take "quick and decisive action".

Mr Wilkinson's efforts began in October when he volunteered on social media to support dog owners who needed transport for vet appointments.

As the deadline for the new restrictions approached, he began to receive messages from people looking to part with their bully XL dogs and so engaged with other volunteers to find new owners for them.

These included people who had bought the pets as "status dogs" or took on the animals during the covid lockdowns but now no longer want to keep them.

A fundraising drive has now been set up to help him.

It was launched with a target of £6000 but nearly £12,000 has now been raised.

The breed originated in America and is known for its strength and size.

The XL variety can be strong enough to overpower an adult and weigh up to nine stone and, according to the American Bully Kennel Club (ABKC), is a combination of the American pit bull terrier - already banned in England and Wales - and other bull breeds.