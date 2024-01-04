Looking ahead, however, MRI marketing and insights director Jenni Matthews said the usual post-Christmas slump for retail is expected to result in a decline of between 20% and 25% in January, underlining the ongoing challenges facing the sector. Weather warnings and a delayed return to schools is expected to increase the seasonal downturn.

Footfall for the whole of December was up 6.2% from November, predominantly boosted by the fourth week of the month. This final trading week before Christmas Day saw a 12.6% increase across Scotland’s retail destinations.

Shopping centres led the charge with a rise of 16.2% month-on-month, followed by retail parks (up 6.2%) and high streets (1.2% higher). MRI said this was indicative of the diverse offerings of shopping centre destinations, from eating out to a multitude of retail brands, making them a preferred choice for consumers during the festive season.

Compared to 2022, footfall declined by 1.9% across Scotland’s retail destinations. This was largely driven by a 2.5% dip in shopping centre activity, followed by a 2.1% decline in high streets. Retail parks saw a marginal drop of 0.8%.

Looking at the numbers compared to before the Covid pandemic, high streets narrowed their 18% decline in activity in November to 16.5% in December. Shopping centres witnessed an improvement to -21.9% from -26.2%, and retail parks also noticed an improvement to -2.4% from -4.5% in the prior month.