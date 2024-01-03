An Edinburgh restaurant which has previously been named as one of Scotland’s ‘most beautiful’ has announced the launch of a limited edition afternoon tea experience.
The Spence at Gleneagles Townhouse will begin to serve the new menu exclusively from Monday, January 8 until Tuesday, April 30.
Overseen by head pastry chef, Renatio Blinder, the afternoon tea will showcase variations of The Spence's most popular savoury dishes past and present alongside sweets prepared with the best of local produce.
This will range from a wild mushroom cappuccino with cheese straw, spiced pumpkin tart and west coast crab crumpet to a bitter chocolate and apricot gateau, Baileys choux bun and lemon meringue tart.
Also completing the experience will be plain and fruit scones baked in-house and served with Cornish clotted cream and Glen & Co strawberry and Champagne jam.
Diners will have the choice to begin their visit with a glass of Veuve Clicquot, followed by a selection of premium coffees, loose leaf teas or cocktails from a menu curated by bar manager Steff Anderson.
Recently named as one of Scotland’s most beautiful restaurants by Conde Nast, The Spence at Gleneagles Townhouse is located in the centre of an old banking hall and “embraces the building’s heritage and listed status”.
Afternoon tea at The Spence will be priced at £50 per person or from £65 per person with Champagne.
The experience will be available for bookings between 2.30pm to 4.30pm from January 8 to 31, and then Monday to Friday from February 1 to April 30.
For more information or to book now click here.
