Seven people who were convicted of being part of a Scottish child abuse ring which was described as plunging the “depths of human depravity” are due to be sentenced.
An eight-week trial at the High Court in Glasgow heard evidence of physical and sexual child abuse, described as “harrowing” by judge Lord Beckett.
On Thursday, Iain Owens, 45; Elaine Lannery, 39; Lesley Williams, 41; Paul Brannan, 41; Scott Forbes, 50; Barry Watson, 47; and John Clark, 47, face jail after being convicted of sexually abusing children in a Glasgow drug den where heroin and crack cocaine were used.
Four of the group: Owens, Lannery, Brannan and Williams, were found guilty of attempting to murder a child by pushing her into a microwave and trapping her in other places.
All seven were found guilty of taking part in the gang rape of a child.
An eighth person, Marianne Gallagher, 38, was found guilty of assaulting a child and was granted bail.
The offences, involving three children, happened between 2012 and 2019.
Owens and Lannery were also convicted of multiple counts of assault, sexual assault and causing a child to ingest drugs and alcohol.
Williams was also found guilty of assault and supplying drugs.
Brannan was further convicted of sexual assault, causing children to consume drugs and alcohol and supplying class A drugs.
READ MORE: Man, 42, convicted of serious offences against children
Watson and Clark were also found guilty of sexual assault.
Three of those on trial: Mark Carr, 49; Richard Gachagan, 46; and Leona Laing, 51, were acquitted of all charges.
An allegation that the accused used a Ouija board to “call on spirits and demons” causing the child victims to “believe that they could see, hear and communicate with spirits and demons” and making them take part in “witchcraft”, was dropped by prosecutors during the trial.
Following the guilty verdicts in November, Lord Beckett said: “None of you can now enjoy the presumption of innocence.
“You have all been found guilty of at least one serious charge.”
READ MORE: Man, 56, sentenced to 10 years in prison for child sexual abuse
In discharging the jury, Lord Beckett thanked them for their “remarkable public service”.
He said that given their “extraordinary service”, he is excusing each of them from ever again serving on a jury.
“It has been a very difficult trial to listen to,” Lord Beckett added.
“It has been pretty unpleasant and shocking. It plunges to the depths of human depravity.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here