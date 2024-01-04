Police are "extremely concerned" about a woman who has been missing from Ayr for two weeks.
Laura Wilkie was last seen sitting on a bench near the Millennium Bridge in the town at around 8.30pm on Monday, December 18, 2023.
The 43-year-old was "distinctively dressed" and uses a distinctive blue cane, police said.
Local area commander Kevin Lammie said on Wednesday (January 3) officers spoke to members of the public in the area around Millennium Bridge as well as drivers who may remember seeing Ms Wilkie there.
The Chief Inspector said: “Laura isn’t known to travel far from home and goes out in the Ayr, Ayr beach and Doonfoot areas.
"We have been carrying out a wide range of searches and enquiries to trace Laura. Local officers, led by specialist search advisors have been assisted by resources including the air support unit and the dive and marine unit.
"Despite these efforts and previous appeals, we have yet to trace her.
“It is completely out of character for Laura not to keep in contact with her family and this is a very upsetting time for them. As time passes, we are extremely concerned for Laura’s safety and wellbeing.
“As our enquiries continue, I would again urge anyone who has seen Laura since Monday, 18 December, 2023, or who has any information on her whereabouts to contact us as soon possible."
Ms Wilkie was wearing a dark padded coat with a beige fur-trimmed hood and a dark waterproof coat over the top, police said.
She was also was wearing black leggings, black footwear, and carrying a black rucksack.
She is described as 5ft 4ins and of "very slim" build. Police said her hair is greying and closely cropped.
Anyone with any information or dashcam footage is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 1370 of 19 December.
