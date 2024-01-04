According to Christmas Law, the decorations should come down on 12th night – and that’s Friday 5th January. So it’s time to undeck the halls, tear down the tinsel and pack it all away in a box till next year.
It’s been fun while it lasted, but the long dark days of January have arrived and yuletide, winterval or whatever you call it is done and dusted for another year.
Attics await all the decorations which can be packed away – but what do you do with your real tree now it’s started shedding needles and served out it’s usefulness?
Here’s a handy guide to what can be done with a festive fir, whether it’s already been cut or planted in a pot and still growing.
The sad fate of many trees in January
1) Put it in the bin.
Yes, it’s been the centre point of the Christmas celebrations, and this seems a cruel way to repay that, but this is no time for sentimentality.
Council brown bins – assuming you have a permit for collection of garden waste, such as the scheme running in Glasgow – are big enough to hold a chopped-up tree if it’s cut into small enough pieces. Timber!
READ MORE: Christmas Day baby Finley arrives early in Glasgow
2) Heave it to a collection point.
Don’t have a permit for garden waste removal? Councils across Scotland will set up collection points for trees to be dumped, if you can get it there.
Glasgow City Council runs several – at Pollok Country Park, Alexandra Park, Kelvingrove Park, and Mansfield Park, from either the 3rd or 5th January until the 31st.
3) Turn it into compost
Chop off the branches and saw up the trunk, and a tree can be dumped in a compost heap. Then sit back and watch the circle of life unfold as it rots into fertiliser to provides healthy soil for plants and vegetables to grow in the new year.
READ MORE: Highest minimum temperature for Christmas Day on record - Met Office
4)- Replant your tree
Why get rid of a tree if it can be used again? Live trees will continue to grow throughout the year, and if your garden is big enough it can be replanted in the ground or a bigger pot to give its roots space to grow. Then you can welcome it back inside again next year (remember to spray it for bugs and greenfly, though)
5) Turn to mulch
Similar to the compost scenario, using a woodchipper will reduce e tree to handy mulch and woodchips for the garden.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel