According to council documents the site, at Botanic Cresent Lane, was 'undeveloped' until the 1970s, when 19 lock-up garages were built.

The application under consideration seeks to renew a previous 2019 planning consent and will require the demolition of the existing lock-up buildings and ten Ash trees.

Planning documents state: "These buildings are of utilitarian design and poor build quality and are considered to have a generally negative impact on the character of the Glasgow West conservation area.

According to the applicants, the seven-meter high development will be in keeping with traditional Glasgow mews-style developments on nearby Kirklee Terrace Lane.

Botanic Crescent Lane is a protected area of the west end

The largest dwelling will include three bedrooms, landscaped private courtyard with two parking spaces and will require the removal of nine ash trees.

The "secluded" site is within the Glasgow West Conservation Area, and the tenement building to the north of the site (71a-77 Clouston Street) is C listed.

It was previously marketed by Corum Properties for offers over £325,000, with the company highlighting the site's "close proximity to the stunning Botanic Gardens and well placed for a wide range of shops and amenities on Queen Margaret Drive, Great Western Road and Byres Road."

