The architects behind a new riverside hotel at Glasgow's SWG3 venue are drawing up plans for mews cottages in a conservation area of the city's west end.
Exchange Court Properties Ltd wants to build four contemporary, two and three-bedroomed properties with private courtyards, garages and parking close to the Botanic Gardens.
According to council documents the site, at Botanic Cresent Lane, was 'undeveloped' until the 1970s, when 19 lock-up garages were built.
The application under consideration seeks to renew a previous 2019 planning consent and will require the demolition of the existing lock-up buildings and ten Ash trees.
Planning documents state: "These buildings are of utilitarian design and poor build quality and are considered to have a generally negative impact on the character of the Glasgow West conservation area.
According to the applicants, the seven-meter high development will be in keeping with traditional Glasgow mews-style developments on nearby Kirklee Terrace Lane.
The largest dwelling will include three bedrooms, landscaped private courtyard with two parking spaces and will require the removal of nine ash trees.
The "secluded" site is within the Glasgow West Conservation Area, and the tenement building to the north of the site (71a-77 Clouston Street) is C listed.
It was previously marketed by Corum Properties for offers over £325,000, with the company highlighting the site's "close proximity to the stunning Botanic Gardens and well placed for a wide range of shops and amenities on Queen Margaret Drive, Great Western Road and Byres Road."
Stallan-Brand has submitted plans for a new ‘hotel for music lovers’ in Glasgow that will 'redefine the city's Clydeside'.
It would see a 142-bedroom hotel built at the corner of Eastvale Place and Sandyford Street with two restaurants, two bars, co-working spaces, a gym, a movement studio and a rooftop terrace.
The redevelopment of the currently disused land is said to be the culmination of almost 20 years of investment in the area and would create over 100 new jobs.
While acting as new a hub for the local Yorkhill and Finnieston communities, the venture would also cater for a world-renowned programme of events at SWG3 as well as the nearby SEC.
The architects were also behind the office redevelopment of the McLellan Galleries on Sauchiehall Street.
