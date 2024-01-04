The list also named 10 other spots across the country worth a visit including stays at iconic spots in places like Snowdonia (Eryri) and Oxfordshire.

See the two Scottish countryside getaways named among the best to visit in the UK

The two countryside getaways in Scotland named among the UK's best to visit by Red Magazine included Gleneagles in Perthshire and Cameron House on Loch Lomond.

Gleneagles in Perthshire was praised for its offering of "outdoorsy pursuits" for those brave enough to face the cold wintry conditions.

Speaking of the many activities on offer, the publication said that visitors can try their hand at falconry, off-roading and zip-lining.

It also praised the hotel's "cosy fireplace," Century Bar and spa which offers "peak cosiness".

These spa facilities are said to include a "heated pool, thermal suite and treatments by Tata Harper and Dr Barbara Sturm".

Concluding, the magazine said: "Once you've worked up an appetite in the fresh air, dine at Scotland's only restaurant to hold two Michelin stars, Andrew Fairlie at Gleneagles, or enjoy hearty British fare at The Strathearn."

Cameron House on the "romantically peaceful Loch Lomond", was the other Scottish getaway named on the list.

Speaking of the destination, the magazine said: "With views over the romantically peaceful Loch Lomond, bespoke tartan weaved into the interior design and various restaurants and bars to choose from, Cameron House makes for an enchanting Scottish getaway.

"It's ideal for the colder months when the surrounding mountains (which include Ben Lomond, visible from the rooftop infinity pool) sparkle with frost."

The hotel was said to be perfect for an "invigorating winter walk" with those wanting to warm up later in the day told to visit the site's amazing spa and cinema.