Fallachan Kitchen

Arch 15, 8 Eastvale Place in Glasgow

The eagerly awaited Fallachan Kitchen launched just last month with a series of exclusive dinner events hosted at their distinctive railway arch space in Glasgow's West End.

Menus from chef Craig Grozier highlight the abundance of ‘wild food’ waiting to be discovered in Scotland and are served at a communal chef's table for an intimate experience.

The Spanish Butcher

North Castle Street, Edinburgh

East will meet West next spring when Glasgow favourites The Spanish Butcher open their first Edinburgh location.

The new 90-cover restaurant from the Rusk & Rusk group will offer "vibrant Spanish and Mediterranean-inspired flavours across an à la carte menu, married with the very best homegrown produce from Scotland’s larder”.

Sole Club

1132 Argyle Street

2023 was a huge year for chef Nico Simeone, with an impressive list of new restaurant openings across the UK and no sign of slowing down anytime soon.

Last month, the Herald reported that the original Six by Nico site in Finnieston is to be replaced by a new brand from Six Company in February.

Sole Club will combine two concepts in one venue, the first of which being a ‘a unique chippie takeaway’ and the second a 22-seat “speakeasy-style” fish restaurant.

Lookout too for the Somewhere by Nico cocktail bar which is also due to open on Byres Road early this next year.

Ondine St Andrews

Seaton House Hotel, 76 The Scores, St Andrews

Chef Roy Brett is set to open an outpost for his Michelin-recommended Edinburgh restaurant in St Andrews this year, when the new Seaton House Hotel (formerly the Scores Hotel) launches in Autumn.

Complementing a menu of fresh seafood with craft cocktails, wines and whiskies, it's hoped that Ondine will fast become “a fan favourite in the town”.

Pania

60 Candleriggs, Merchant Square, Glasgow

A new ‘day to night venue’ from Neil Connolly, who originally launched city centre bar Moskito, is due to open today at Merchant Square in Glasgow.

Sandwiches and coffee will be served throughout mornings and afternoons before switching over to a charcuterie-led menu with wines and draught beer as night falls.

The Maker

142 – 146 Perth Road Dundee

The Maker is a brand new restaurant from 71 Brewing, Dundee’s first active brewery in over 50 years.

Located on Perth Road, their menu explores an international approach to hearty pub grub that includes cola BBQ pork belly, pretzel breadsticks and lentil moussaka.

Head down to the basement bar after your meal in search of regular live Jazz and Blues performances.

Il Pastaio

82 St Vincent Street, Glasgow

Escape the Christmas madness of Glasgow’s city centre shopping streets with a trip to this newly opened pasta restaurant which has transformed the former Slanj Kilts unit on St Vincent Street.

The latest project from the team behind the Devil of Brooklyn and Tabac, Il Pastaio promises carby comfort food with big flavours like porcini mushroom pappardelle with brown butter and black truffle.

Pisces

34 Sinclair Drive, Glasgow

Glasgow Southsiders lamented the loss of popular brunch spot Sinclair’s last January as the pressures of the cost of living crisis proved too tough for the team to bear.

But there’s good news to bring in the new year, as the owners return to the spot with a brand new look.

Pisces will serve a menu that's revamped every six months as seasons change, with the first edition offering the likes of deep-fried queenies scallop slow-cooked lamb shoulder and chicken Milanese.

Rio Brazilian Steakhouse

The Assembly Rooms, 54 George Street, Edinburgh

Taking over a prime city centre site which previously belonged to Jamie’s Italian restaurant, Rio Brazilian Steakhouse will soon bring its ‘non-stop meats’ dining concept to Scotland.

Expect an unlimited salad bar, sushi and a selection of pork, chicken and beef carved tableside to give hungry diners ultimate control over their meal.

Kinara

10 King Street, Glasgow

Following a slight delay, Glasgow’s newest Indian restaurant is scheduled to open later this month under the watchful eye of chef Shabu Natarajan.

Having successfully led the Madras Café for years, he said: “I felt a strong desire to take the next step in my culinary evolution.

“The inspiration for Kinara came from my love for Indian cuisine's diversity and my eagerness to present it in a new light.”