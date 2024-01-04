It comes as William Gray Muir steps down after eight years in the role of chair.

The trust said the appointed individuals will play a key decision-making role in bringing the new National Centre for Music to fruition "alongside the development of stunning new grounds and a catering offering".

It added it is particularly looking for individuals with expertise in capital building project delivery and construction management - ideally within the cultural sector - finance and audit, risk management, trading and retail and communications.

"With its rich cultural and architectural heritage, the former Royal High School, created by architect Thomas Hamilton is one of Edinburgh’s most iconic buildings and a key physical link between the city’s Old and New Towns," the trust said.

A concert hall has also been cited as a potential key feature (Image: RHSPT)

"The building closed its doors in 1968 but a progressive new plan from the RHSPT and a £45m grant from Dunard Fund will see the development of a new National Centre for Music, inspiring grounds for the public to enjoy and a range of cultural activities to make music accessible to everyone.

"The new chair and trustees will be joining an already established group of experts in their field, all of whom have helped get the project to where it is today."

Grant Mackenzie, executive director of the trust, said: "We are looking for engaged and enthusiastic individuals to drive and deliver the project working closely with our board and operations team.

"We’d love to hear from anyone who has experience, knowledge and strong leadership skills and believe they are a good fit for the project. We’re also really keen to hear from anyone who has a genuine passion for the project and feels like they have something to add."

The trust said its plans will ensure both the restoration of the listed buildings and the creation of world class centre for music (Image: RHSPT)

He also said: "The restoration of the Royal High School and the creation of the National Centre for Music is an internationally significant cultural project and will open up and secure the future of one of Edinburgh’s most important heritage sites.

"It will be an exciting and rewarding campaign to be part of and we’d urge anyone with a passion for music or built heritage to get in touch."

The RHSPT was formed in 2015 "to seek to purchase or lease the former Royal High School, to find a sustainable, cultural and public use for this outstanding piece of Scotland’s heritage".

Applications for the roles, which are non-remunerated, close on Monday, January 22 at noon with interviews taking place in February 2024.

