Ondine chef and owner Roy Brett has said that it is "very exciting" to have Brown bring his new Shoreditch venture, Pearly Queen, to Scotland for one night only.

In particular, the team anticipates that his take on the traditional Haggis will be "rather special".

The Pearly Queen Burns Supper will begin with a performance from live pipers at 6.30pm before the first of four courses, Islay Oysters with Scotch Bonnet whisky sauce, is served at 7pm.

To follow will be smoked mackerel pate with whisky jelly and treacle soda bread, cuttlefish haggis with neeps and tatties and sticky toffee madeleines to finish.

An optional whisky flight from the Isle of Raasay Distillery includes a single malt, special release and Dun Cana Shery Quarter Cask.

Ondine manager Craig Grierson, who has selected the Isle of Raasay Distillers as the whisky partner for the event, said: “Isle of Raasay is one of the new kids on the block in terms of whisky.

"It opened in 2017 and keeps in with tradition and contemporary thinking.

"It’s one of a kind and we are really looking forward to tasting the fantastic range with Chef Tom’s food”.

Ondine Oyster & Grill first opened in 2009 and has since become an 'institution' in the Scottish Captial with a menu of fresh seafood and shellfish.

The upcoming collaboration with Chef Tom Brown will mark a celebration of 15 years in Edinburgh.

The four-course Burns Supper tasting menu is priced at £45 with the optional addition of and Isle of Raasay Distillery Whisky Flight for £50.

