There had been speculation that Mr Sunak would go to the country in May, when there are also local elections in England, a few weeks after the spring budget on March 6.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is expected to announce tax cuts, teeing up a May vote.

However speaking to the media on a visit to Mansfield in Nottinghamshire, the Prime Minister said: “My working assumption is we’ll have a general election in the second half of this year and in the meantime I’ve got lots that I want to get on with."

Pressed if he would rule out a May election, he repeated it was his “working assumption” that the vote will be held later in the year.

“I want to keep going, managing the economy well and cutting people’s taxes. But I also want to keep tackling illegal migration,” he said.

“So, I’ve got lots to get on with and I’m determined to keep delivering for the British people.”

Although not a cast-iron guarantee of an autumn election, Mr Sunak would look foolish and indecisive if he changed course.

The latest a general election can be held is the end of January 2025.

The former Labour Prime Minister Gordon Brown was also accused of bottling "the election that never was" in the autumn of 2007 shortly after taking over from Tony Blair.

It was a decision which haunted his premiership.

Mr Sunak promised further tax cuts, on top of the national insurance cuts announced by Mr Hunt in November and which take effect on January 6.

“This Saturday, a big tax cut is coming in, every working person across the country is going to benefit from it. It’s worth £450 to an average person in work on the average salary.

“We want to do more because as we manage the economy responsibly, we can cut your taxes, give you and your family peace of mind, immediate relief from some of the challenges you’re facing and confidence that the future is going to be better for you and your children.

“That is the journey that we’re on.”

Mr Sunak said Labour could not be trusted with the public finances, and claimed a vote for the right-wing Reform party was "a vote for Keir Starmer in power" as it would eat into Tory support.

He said he had a good track record on Reform's main issue - reducing migration to the UK.

He said: "I’m the first person to actually cut the numbers [of illegal migrants], and cut them not just by a little, but cut them by over a third in my first year in power.

“We’re going to pass our Rwanda Bill through Parliament, get that scheme up and running, and that will provide the further deterrent we need to grip this once and for all.”

He also pointed to “significant reforms” on legal migration.

Sir Keir Starmer demanded Mr Sunak set a date rather than continue “squatting” in No 10

He told the BBC: “We are ready for a general election.

"I think the country is ready for a general election.

"The Prime Minister has hinted without setting a date that it might be later this year.

"Why can’t he set a date? Him squatting in Downing Street for months on end, dithering and delaying while the country wants change.”

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn said: “Comparing the views of 50% of Scots to the sort of populism promoted by Donald Trump will go down like a bag of sick in Scotland.

“Scottish independence is rooted in membership of the European Union, increasing migration to both protect our NHS and boost the economy, and capitalising on our natural resources to ensure Scots are no longer fuel poor in an energy rich land.

“Sir Keir would do well to remember that he too once believed in such things, the only change he represents is a departure from the values that we still hold dear.

“A vote for the SNP in this election is a vote to stand up for Scotland in the face of a broken Westminster system that is hammering household incomes and making Scots poorer. That cycle will only be broken for good with independence.”

LibDem leader Sir Ed Davey also accused Mr Sunak of being a “squatter”, claiming he had “bottled it” after appearing to rule out a May election.

Sir Ed said: “Rishi Sunak has bottled it and is running scared of a May general election.

“Squatter Sunak is holed up in Downing Street, desperately clinging on to power rather than facing the verdict of the British people.

“We need an election in spring, so that voters can finally get rid of this appalling and out-of-touch Conservative government.”

