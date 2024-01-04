Developer Nevis Properties said the building held a key role in the city’s healthcare provision until 1914, when the hospital moved to Yorkhill. The Mount Building then became part of St Aloysius’ College, housing its music and art department.

Nevis Properties said the building would be transformed into a “vibrant residential community”, with the build-to-rent development expected to be completed in around 12 months from the start of work on the site. The developer said it aimed to start construction in summer 2024.

Developer Nevis Properties, which described itself as being “renowned for its commitment to preserving architectural heritage while adapting spaces to modern living”, acquired the Mount Building from the school in October.

Nevis Properties said it would partner with architect Mosaic Architecture & Design on the building's “sensitive” restoration, “ensuring its rich heritage is preserved”.

It added: “The plans for the build-to-rent development, which were validated by Glasgow City Council on 20 December, will transform the B-Listed building as 18 one and two bedroom apartments - five of which will feature private terraces - alongside a trio of new three-bedroom mews houses which will all have a private patio.

“Residents will also have access to carefully planned landscaped areas, designed to foster a sense of community and well-being.”

Nevis Properties declared the project aligned with the Glasgow City Centre Living Strategy - “Glasgow City Council’s roadmap to double the city centre’s residential population by 2035”.

Dan Challis, associate at Mosaic Architecture & Design, said: “We have worked with the existing building layouts to ensure that any alterations being made will minimise their impact on the existing structure thus safeguarding the building's historic integrity. Furthermore, extensive research has been carried out on the city's traditional mews-style buildings to provide a design for the new build homes that is in keeping with the city's historical language.”

Marc Taylor, director of Nevis Properties, said: “Our ambitious plans to repurpose the Mount Building are testament to our dedication to transform vacant spaces into sustainable urban living areas, occupied by vibrant communities - all while preserving Glasgow’s architectural heritage through sensitive restoration wherever possible and appropriate.

“This project aligns with Glasgow City Council's vision. We are excited to further contribute to the city's growth and offer a distinctive, high-quality living experience in this historically significant building.”

He added: “Given the exceptional demand for rental properties in Glasgow, and increased appetite for city centre living, we expect this development to be extremely popular among renters."

Nevis Properties noted its parent company, Kelvin Properties, was behind one of Glasgow’s first build-to-rent developments, Candleriggs Court.