Iain Owens, 45; Elaine Lannery, 39; Lesley Williams, 41; Paul Brannan, 41; Scott Forbes, 50; Barry Watson, 47; and John Clark, 47, were due to be sentenced on Thursday after being found guilty of sexually abusing children in a Glasgow drug den where heroin and crack cocaine were used.

Lord Beckett adjourned sentence until January 9 for risk assessments.

Four of the group - Owens, Lannery, Brannan and Williams - were found guilty of attempting to murder a child by pushing her into a microwave and trapping her in other places.

All seven were found guilty of taking part in the gang rape of a child.

Their co-accused, Marianne Gallagher, 38, was found guilty of assaulting a child and had her sentence deferred for a year.