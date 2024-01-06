Ipsos research into member engagement with workplace pension schemes found that attitudes to pensions were “quite negative” and were characterised by detachment, fear and complacency, which acted as barriers to engagement.

Paradoxically, participants realised that their pension was important but also felt detached from it and had little to no sense of ownership of it.

Undoubtedly, more engagement will lead to better decision-making and financial outcomes for pension savers.

So, here are three suggestions to prompt engagement with your pension savings that hopefully comes with the extra motivation that a New Year can offer.

The Triple Lock was maintained for state pension in the Government’s recent Autumn Statement meaning that the new full state pension will increase to £221.20 per week in 2024-25. For most, topping this up to achieve their desired income level in retirement will involve funding other pension schemes, either workplace or personal pensions, or a combination of the two.

Typically, these will be defined contribution in nature – essentially meaning that the pension income available will be dependent on how much is paid in (by both you and your employer, if applicable) and how this pot grows over the years through investment performance.

A sensible starting point is therefore to check if you are on track to achieve your desired income level in retirement. You will find an expected income figure in your annual statement from your pension provider.

Of course, we all have different circumstances, needs and objectives so desired income levels in retirement will vary from one person to the next.

The Pension and Lifetime Savings Association has helpful information around retirement living standards on its website, which is based on independent research from Loughborough University. These standards show what life in retirement may look like at three different levels (minimum, moderate and comfortable). This offers a practical way of thinking about lifestyle in retirement and the amount of income needed to maintain a desired lifestyle.

The same Ipsos research also found that many participants had very low confidence in their knowledge of pensions whilst other participants understood the information presented to them but did not know what to do with it.

So, another positive way of engaging with your pension saving is to take up the free guidance available.

For those over 50, with defined contribution pension pots, a Pension Wise appointment, typically lasting around 60 minutes, is available.

This covers the options available on how to take money from your defined contribution pension pots, how each option works and, importantly, what tax you would be expected to pay.

There is the option to have either a telephone or face to face appointment, and details on how you can book an appointment can be found on the Money Helper website.

Of course, whilst this is very helpful, guidance of this sort has its limitations. There is no substitute for bespoke financial advice which would recommend a tailored plan based on your specific haves, wants and needs.

As with any professional service, there is a cost involved with such advice. But it is the value that such advice can add that needs to be considered. Indeed, under the new Consumer Duty regulations which apply to all financial product and services, any authorised firm must ensure that there is a reasonable relationship between the price paid for a product and service and the overall benefit that a consumer receives from it.

The Money Helper website also offers a retirement adviser directory to help with finding advisers in your area.

In addition to the lifetime benefits that a pension can provide, another important aspect is the death benefits that a pension can provide.

You just have to consider that a pension can often be one of a person’s biggest assets. It is therefore crucial that you have taken the necessary steps to ensure that you have made clear your intentions around who should receive such death benefits and that these wishes are up to date.

Births, deaths, marriages and divorce are all typical events that can prompt desired changes to beneficiaries throughout the lifecycle of a pension.

Potential problematic situations can therefore be avoided by ensuring that expressions of wishes reflect current intentions and that these are reviewed periodically and especially around major lifetime events.

On a technical point, it is worth noting generally that if you have adult children (so would not typically be deemed as dependents) they need to be named on an expression of wishes declaration to have the option of taking a drawdown pension, assuming there is also a surviving dependant (such as a spouse).

If not, death benefits would typically be limited to a lump sum option, which is more inflexible when it comes to tax planning opportunities.

So, if you are minded to do so, grasp the opportunity available and do not put off pension engagement for another year. You are sure to be better off for it, even if it just offers peace of mind.

Lee Halpin is head of technical services @sipp