More acts have been revealed for Glasgow Celtic Connections ahead of its launch in just a few weeks' time.
An experimental Ukrainian folk band and a Grammy-winning banjo player are among the musicians who will take to the stage at the world-renowned festival, which will run from January 18 to February 4.
Glasgow venues - from Barrowland Ballroom to Glasgow Royal Concert Hall - will host 1,200 musicians at more than 300 events in what organisers say will be one of the biggest capacity Celtic Connections yet.
Read more: Celtic Connections: 10 of the best shows to see
Among the "must-see" shows is Americana band Wild Child (January 19), rising Scottish star Rosie H Sullivan (January 26) from the Western Isles, Grammy-winning banjo player Alison Brown (January 26), and Kyiv world-music quartet DakhaBrakha (January 20).
Also announced is Irish folk singer and guitarist John Francis Flynn (January 20), West African jazz fusion band Jembaa Groove (January 20), Scottish folk/reggae band An Dannsa Dub (January 27), and leading Breton musicians Skolvan will play with multi-instrumentalist Irish group Shorelines Trio (January 19).
Celtic Connections 2024 will also see the landmark Scots Women concert from the 2001 festival be revisited by the Traditional Music and Song Association, honouring the original singers will welcoming a new wave of Scottish female folk vocalists (February 3).
Meanwhile, celebrated Celtic artist Bríghde Chaimbeul and classical/folk musicians Maxwell Quartet will unite for a showcase called Thar Farraige (Over Sea) on February 3.
Audiences can expect workshops, recitals, screenings, dementia-friendly performances, full-scale concerts and intimate gigs, spanning genres of traditional folk, roots, Americana, jazz, soul, rock, orchestral, experimental and world music.
An anticipated 110,000 people are expected to visit Glasgow for the event, the biggest winter festival of its kind.
Read more: How Celtic Connections changed the face of Scottish music
Donald Shaw, Celtic Connections creative producer, said: “As we gear up for Celtic Connections 2024, the anticipation is palpable, not just for those of us who have been working behind the scenes, but across Glasgow as a whole.
"We are so looking forward to welcoming folks from near and far – musicians and audiences alike – to the city’s iconic venues for a celebration of music from across the globe."
The programme can be viewed in full and tickets purchased at www.celticconnections.com
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel