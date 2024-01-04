Glasgow venues - from Barrowland Ballroom to Glasgow Royal Concert Hall - will host 1,200 musicians at more than 300 events in what organisers say will be one of the biggest capacity Celtic Connections yet.

Read more: Celtic Connections: 10 of the best shows to see

Among the "must-see" shows is Americana band Wild Child (January 19), rising Scottish star Rosie H Sullivan (January 26) from the Western Isles, Grammy-winning banjo player Alison Brown (January 26), and Kyiv world-music quartet DakhaBrakha (January 20).

Also announced is Irish folk singer and guitarist John Francis Flynn (January 20), West African jazz fusion band Jembaa Groove (January 20), Scottish folk/reggae band An Dannsa Dub (January 27), and leading Breton musicians Skolvan will play with multi-instrumentalist Irish group Shorelines Trio (January 19).

DakhaBrakha from Kyiv, Ukraine, will perform at Celtic Connections 2024 (Image: Celtic Connections)

Celtic Connections 2024 will also see the landmark Scots Women concert from the 2001 festival be revisited by the Traditional Music and Song Association, honouring the original singers will welcoming a new wave of Scottish female folk vocalists (February 3).

Meanwhile, celebrated Celtic artist Bríghde Chaimbeul and classical/folk musicians Maxwell Quartet will unite for a showcase called Thar Farraige (Over Sea) on February 3.

Audiences can expect workshops, recitals, screenings, dementia-friendly performances, full-scale concerts and intimate gigs, spanning genres of traditional folk, roots, Americana, jazz, soul, rock, orchestral, experimental and world music.

An anticipated 110,000 people are expected to visit Glasgow for the event, the biggest winter festival of its kind.

Read more: How Celtic Connections changed the face of Scottish music

Donald Shaw, Celtic Connections creative producer, said: “As we gear up for Celtic Connections 2024, the anticipation is palpable, not just for those of us who have been working behind the scenes, but across Glasgow as a whole.

"We are so looking forward to welcoming folks from near and far – musicians and audiences alike – to the city’s iconic venues for a celebration of music from across the globe."

The programme can be viewed in full and tickets purchased at www.celticconnections.com