A GREEN energy company is to appeal the refusal of its planning application to build an anaerobic digestion plant at Fearne in Easter Ross.
Acorn Bioenergy saw its proposals for a £36 million facility to produce biomethane and biogenic carbon, which it says will help Scotland achieve net-zero targets and provide a long-term source of income for farmers, refused by The Highland Council in November.
A report in The Northern Times said the council had cited risks to aviation safety among the reasons refusing the application, while protestors had reportedly voiced concerns over potential economic, environmental, and social impacts. An earlier report cited concern that the site could be vulnerable to the kind of explosion which occurred following a lightning strike a biogas plant in Oxfordshire.
READ MORE: Darkness falls on hospitality after high-profile closures
However, Acorn confirmed today that it has lodged an appeal to the decision with the Scottish Government.
The company said its proposals would create 15 new full-time jobs and support around 100 during the plant’s construction.
Alister Veitch of Acorn Bioenergy said: “Anaerobic digestion is a tried-and-tested, technology that can safely and efficiently produce the clean green fuel that is needed to help decarbonise industries, achieve net-zero targets, and build energy security.
“The development of the industry offers a new long-term source of income for farmers providing the feedstock needed year-round to produce the biomethane.
“It can provide a circular economy solution for the high energy demands of the whisky industry, helping decarbonise operations from field to bottle, while also contributing to The Highland Council’s carbon neutral targets.
“While we are disappointed by the outcome of our planning application to the council, we hope Scottish Ministers will recognise its merits and benefits and the clear alignment there is with the Scottish Government’s own objectives on achieving net-zero, decarbonising key industries and driving more sustainable agriculture and so enable us to work with farmers and distillers in the area to start developing this important new industry.”
READ MORE: Investment chief gives verdict on NatWest share offer
Acorn said the proposed site could become the first of several Acorn plants to be developed in the north of Scotland, if approved. It noted that such sites would align with Scotland’s net-zero ambitions and said the biomethane produced, using crops and by-products from local farms, could be added to the gas grid to heat homes, help local industry decarbonise, power heavy goods vehicles, and contribute to overall energy security.
It added that, once operational, the plant would generate enough biomethane to heat around 8,000 homes or fuel 270 heavy goods vehicles a year. Biogas produced by the plant would be transported by Acorn’s own fleet of biomethane-powered tankers.
Acorn said it has applied for planning permission for similar plants near Elgin and Buckie, in Moray. Last year The Highland Council approved its plans for an injection point near Inverness, where the biogas, transported to the site by biomethane-fuelled tankers, can be added to the grid.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here