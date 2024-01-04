No formal identification has taken place, police said, however officers believe it to be missing Glasgow man Michael Patrick Dougan.

The 50-year-old had been reported missing weeks earlier from Kirkton Avenue on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Police said Mr Dougan's next of kin have been informed and enquiries are ongoing.

There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding his death, police said.