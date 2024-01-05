Farming
By Alec Ross
NFU Scotland chief executive John Davidson has stated that he aims to tackle the tension between food production and the environment.
Writing in NFU Scotland’s New Year blog, he states: “At times, this feels tense and hostile. Can farmers do more to contribute to the climate and biodiversity challenge? Absolutely. And they will.
“But what’s clear is that the industry is not getting the recognition it deserves for the great work being done. We will do more but we need to be supported to do so and see a fair return.”
Secondly, he will look to address the deep imbalance in the supply chain where farmers and growers continue to be squeezed as retail and food services battle for market share.
Thirdly, he states that the policy and regulatory environment remains hugely challenging with a daunting raft of policies emerging across governments.
Policy and regulation that supports a stronger and more effective industry is welcome, but governments need to keep listening and recognising the realities of farming in Scotland.
In conclusion, Mr Davidson writes: “Finally, we need to have national conversation about our food culture, how we value food, and recognise the importance of what our farmers do. At times, it’s taken for granted and it should never be”.
Round-up
In its first sale of 2024, Messrs Craig Wilson saw a strong trade in prime hoggets at Ayr with the sale averaging 287p/kg and peaking at 337p/kg for Beltexes from Kayshill.
Blackies sold to £130/head or 295p/kg for Baidlandhill. Cast sheep started the New Year strongly and sold to £310/head for a Beltex ewe from Lyonstown and for a Texel cross ewe from Redding. Mules sold to £182 for Aitkenheads who also led the Cheviots at £218, while Blackies sold to £117/head for Gass.
Prime hoggs started the year well at Lanark yesterday, particularly heavier types, and topped at £190/head for Texels from Hartside Farms or to 338p/kg for Beltexes from North Boig. A smaller number of cast sheep also met with demand, selling to £295 for Texels from Robiesland and to £78 for Blackies from Chapelhill and Mr A Moore, Lochaber.
Calves at Carlisle peaked at £600/head for a British Blue bull from Big Balcraig, who also topped the Limousins at £555, while Lodge of Kelton led the Anguses at £540.
In the dairy classes Fleckviehs sole to £400 for East Bowhill and Holstein Friesians sold to £330 for Woodside. Store cattle peaked at £2,000 for a Limousin cross steer from Greenwrae, while weaned cattle peaked at £1,170/head for Limousin bulls from Harry Emslie, Kinknockie, Mintlaw.
