More new independent bookshops opened in the UK and Ireland in 2023 than in the prior year but an increase in closures meant the overall number fell for the first time since 2016.
The Booksellers Association said that 51 independent bookshops opened last year, up from 49 in 2022.
Its latest annual survey reveals the number of independent bookshops in its membership at the end of 2023 was 1,063, down from 1,072 in 2022 but still significantly up from the record low of 867 in 2016.
READ MORE: Denial after denial from brass-necked Tory arch-Brexiter
The Wedale Bookshop in the Scottish Borders and The Wee Bookshop in Clackmannanshire were among openings last year cited by the Booksellers Association.
Meryl Halls, managing director of the Booksellers Association, said: “We are sad, but not surprised, to see the numbers of indie bookshops drop this year, for the first time in several years. It’s been a volatile year for openings and closures, with some shops coming to the end of leases, some having opened during Covid and not thrived. Other closures are caused by retirement, rent or rate increases - and in such a low-margin business as bookselling, small shifts in the costs of running the business can have catastrophic effects on viability.”
The Booksellers Association represents more than 95% of booksellers in the UK and Ireland.
Its membership includes chains such as WH Smith, Waterstones, Blackwell’s and Foyles, and Irish players Eason and Dubray.
The Booksellers Association signalled the fall in the number of bookshops was “indicative of ongoing retail pressure”.
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Torn-faced Prestwick Airport critics should lose their frowns
Ms Halls said: “The BA exists to create a positive landscape for bookselling to thrive, and to equip and encourage booksellers to professionalise, learn from each other, share good practice and run excellent community hubs.
“Many hundreds of indie bookshops are doing that every day, across the UK and Ireland, in addition to branches of Waterstones, Foyles, Blackwell’s, Eason, Dubray and WHSmith, and we do not want to see any dilution in the unique and exceptional character that a bookshop brings to the high street or town centre.”
READ MORE: People will not 'leap for joy' at sights on famous Scottish city centre street
She added: “While the number of bookshops [had] grown gradually since 2016, drawn by the cultural relevance of books, reading and bookshops, and inspired by the activism on display amongst current booksellers, we knew that recession, inflation, labour shortages, massive cost increases, tight margins, the cost of living crisis and unequal tax burdens such as business rates, would take their toll.
“We will continue our advocacy on behalf of bookshops and bookselling, lobbying government on crucial business supports we know are required, and talking in depth to trade and industry partners about how to maximise the number of bookshops on our high streets, and how to support their viability and capacity to extend and expand, which many are already doing.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here