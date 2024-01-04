Nicola Sturgeon has admitted her flagship policy to help children in care in Scotland is at risk of failing to deliver effective change.
The former first minister said there must be improvements in the way The Promise is delivered over the next few years despite "vested interests" stopping its progress.
Ms Sturgeon agreed there is an "implementation gap" around the plan, which was developed with care-experienced young people as part of a wide-ranging commitment to improve their lives.
READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon has a brass neck criticising councils
Last year a leaked document showed only one council, Midlothian, being recorded as being on track to meet its goals.
The policy stemmed from the Independent Care Review in 2020, including a commitment to ensure young people can remain with their families if safe to do so.
She spoke to a BBC podcast called Fixing Britain, where Baroness Casey examines social policy issues facing the country.
Ms Sturgeon said vested interests pushing back against the policy had led to it taking longer to achieve its goals than was initially hoped.
She said: "Vested interests are very, very vested.
"So there will be a sort of pushback and a backlash and a sense of inertia.
"And sometimes inertia makes it sound more passive than it actually is."
She continued: "What we've also got is an incredible sense of people wanting to do it better.
READ MORE: Why we should be glad to have a bookworm as our first minister
"I think we, right now, are at a point where there is an implementation gap but we have the opportunity over a few years to really close that.
"If we don't then that promise - I'm using that term in all senses - that I made effectively on behalf of the country to care-experienced young people will have been broken.
"And for me that is unthinkable."
She urged decision-makers to take a long-term view rather than easy choices, saying she would continue to lobby for changes from the backbenches.
Ms Sturgeon added: "Even if that means holding my own party to account on this, I will do that because having made a long-term promise you've got to stick with it."
In July last year, Ms Sturgeon said progress on The Promise was not happening quickly enough and all levels of government needed to "step up".
At the time, a leaked document showed just half of Scottish councils had set up indicators to track progress on The Promise.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel