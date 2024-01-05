Aircraft hitting birds is known as ‘bird strike’ in the industry, and is relatively uncommon. Staff are employed at airports to keep runways clear of wandering avians.

The Boeing 737 airliner jet plane had to return to the airport, the Scottish Sun reports.

It was due to land in Scotland at around 7.30pm UK time but was delayed while the plane was checked by ground crews.

Air staff on board took the decision to return to its departure point as a safety precaution.

They circled in the air to reduce the aircraft’s weight before landing.

The flight was kept on the runway for four hours before it was allowed to return holidaymakers back to Glasgow.

Flight tracker FlightRader24 showed the Boeing 737 aircraft circling around Tenerife before landing.