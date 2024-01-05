A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Edinburgh.
Marc Webley, 38, died after being injured outside the Anchor Inn pub in Granton just before midnight on Hogmanay.
A 32-year-old man and 25-year-old woman have now been arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries are ongoing, police said.
Emergency services were called at around 11.50pm after the shooting in West Granton Road.
Mr Webley was rushed to hospital but he was pronounced dead a short time later, said police.
A 39-year-old man was also injured in the incident and remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.
Detective Superintendent Graham Grant, of the major investigation team, said: “We’d like to thank the local community for their support and patience while enquiries are ongoing.
"There will continue to be an increased police presence in the area and anyone with further concerns should speak to officers, call 101, or in the case of an emergency, 999.”
Police previously put out an appeal for a red Hyundai Tucson which was seen in the area at the time of the incident.
Officers have not formally released the dead man's identity but he has been locally named as Marc Webley.
Those paying tribute to him included his former partner, Jane Park, the Edinburgh EuroMillions lottery winner, who said she is “devastated”.
Ms Park won £1 million on the EuroMillions when she was 17 in 2013.
Police Scotland previously said it would carry out patrols in the Granton area to provide assurance to the local community.
