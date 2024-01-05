NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHSGGC) said almost all patients that are ready to go home are discharged on the same day, but a number remain in hospital causing flow issues throughout the health care system.

It said ward staff and discharge teams are working together to help families to ensure that, when their loved ones are healthy enough to return home, they are supported in doing so.



As part of NHSGGC’s ABC winter campaign, the health board is attempting to ease pressure on its services and staff from the emergency department, through to patients being discharged.

Dr Scott Davidson, Deputy Medical Director for Acute Services, said: “Winter places increasing demands on our health care services and families play an important role in helping to ease those pressures.

“Our staff are working extremely hard to ensure we provide the best possible care for our patients and we are looking for your help to get loved ones home at the earliest opportunity.

“We do not want patients spending any longer than they need to within our hospitals and want people to be in the comfort of their own home, without the risks associated with lengthy hospital stays.

“I would like to thank families and members of the public who are doing their best to support our patients and staff as we continue to tackle winter pressures.”