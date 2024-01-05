A Scottish honey company has hailed a new distributor partnership.
The collaboration was described as a "significant milestone for both companies, uniting their shared commitment to ethical sourcing, sustainable practices, and a passion for delivering high-quality natural foods".
Glasgow-based BeeHype said the partnership with Greencity would help boost growth.
The firm said the partnership with Greencity Wholefoods, a distribution co-op also rooted in Glasgow, is a "natural progression for BeeHype as both companies share a common ethos centered around supporting local businesses and promoting sustainably sourced natural foods".
Greencity Wholefoods said it is committed to connecting independent shops with high-quality food and drink producers while minimising its environmental impact and carbon footprint.
"We are thrilled to join forces with Greencity and take our honey to even greater heights," said Stela Aleksieva, co-founder of BeeHype.
"This partnership aligns perfectly with our brand values of ethical sourcing and sustainability while further helping us to grow our community of health-conscious individuals.
"Together, we aim to bring the goodness of our honey to more people and stir a positive change for both the local community and the independent retailers."
