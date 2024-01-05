Glasgow-based BeeHype said the partnership with Greencity would help boost growth.

The firm said the partnership with Greencity Wholefoods, a distribution co-op also rooted in Glasgow, is a "natural progression for BeeHype as both companies share a common ethos centered around supporting local businesses and promoting sustainably sourced natural foods".

Greencity Wholefoods said it is committed to connecting independent shops with high-quality food and drink producers while minimising its environmental impact and carbon footprint.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Greencity and take our honey to even greater heights," said Stela Aleksieva, co-founder of BeeHype.

"This partnership aligns perfectly with our brand values of ethical sourcing and sustainability while further helping us to grow our community of health-conscious individuals.

"Together, we aim to bring the goodness of our honey to more people and stir a positive change for both the local community and the independent retailers."

Hospitality group shuts bars as tough conditions bite

Shares in Revolution Bars plunged nearly 20% this morning after the hospitality group revealed it will close eight of its least profitable outlets to reduce future site losses and declared the macroeconomic trading environment continues to be challenging - despite reporting its best festive season in four years.

The group, which operates a string of cocktail bars and gastro pubs across the UK, reported its best festive season since 2019, with group like-for-like sales up 9% for the four weeks from December 4 to 31.

Scottish IT firm targets deals as new investor brought in

Kick ICT, the Scottish independent managed IT services provider, has targeted further acquisitions after backer Business Growth Fund (BGF) made a successful exit from its investment in the firm.

BGF said it had achieved a “2x money multiple and 38% internal rate of return” on the £8.5 million investment it made in the Bellshill-based company in 2021.