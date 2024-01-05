Comedian Connor Burns shares his favourite place.
Where is it?
Kintyre. I tried to pick a specific part but really the whole peninsula is gorgeous. Dramatic scenery, lovely people, great whisky and a Paul McCartney song … What’s not to like?
Why do you go there?
I usually go there with my girlfriend every year right after the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. The festival is an amazingly chaotic experience, but by the end of August I tend to need a break from the hustle and bustle of Auld Reekie.
Kintyre has become a bit of a tradition now. I think it has the best of both worlds in that it’s attached to the mainland but, being a peninsula, it has the secluded feel of an island.
How often do you go?
Usually once a year, however, part of the allure is that it’s only a few hours’ drive away. So, if a few days appear free on the calendar we have been known to throw caution to the wind and head up. I never regret it.
How did you discover it?
If you really want to discover Scotland, date an American. My partner booked a cottage there on a whim and I had, embarrassingly, never been.
Her curiosity paid off. It’s amazing how much us Scots take this place for granted. I urge you, pack up the car and head there. Take a couple of jumpers.
What’s your favourite memory?
The first time we went we stayed in a cottage with a wood-fired hot tub. The night air dipped just below freezing, it was pitch black and I sat in the hot tub with a wee dram from a bottle of single malt I had bought in Campbeltown that day. I don’t think I’ve ever achieved that level of relaxation since.
Who do you take?
My girlfriend, Addison, and our nine-year-old chihuahua, Pudding. I know, pretty rock ‘n’ roll, eh?
What do you take?
A car full of comfort food and booze, usually. Oh, and wellies. Don’t forget your wellies.
What do you leave behind?
My laptop. There’s a complete ban on work: I don’t answer emails, check texts or social media.
I love my work and really might have the best job in the world, but the Kintyre landscape demands my full attention.
Oh, and leave your nice trainers behind – there will be mud.
Sum it up in five words.
Escape. Dramatic. Cosy. Still. Friendly.
What other travel spot is on your wish list?
Within Scotland I definitely need to do some more island exploration, so probably Orkney next.
But beyond Scotland, I’m a big country music fan, so I think a trip to Nashville may be on the cards. Either way it involves whisky – whether it has an “e” in it or not.
Connor Burns: Vertigo is at Perth Theatre on February 3; Royal Lyceum Theatre, Edinburgh, on March 9 (extra show added); and the Garage – as part of Glasgow International Comedy Festival – on March 22 and 23. Visit connor-burns.com and glasgowcomedyfestival.com
