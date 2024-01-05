In the week to December 31, there were 436 emergency admissions "because of" influenza, according to PHS - the highest so far this winter.

This compared to 375 acute admissions for Covid.

The number of laboratory-confirmed flu cases rose by 24% week-on-week, to 816.

Only a fraction of people with flu symptoms are tested - including severely ill patients in hospital or people presenting at so-called 'sentinel' GP practices - but the data is used to provide a snapshot of viral trends across Scotland as a whole.

Flu rates (red) have climbed sharply in recent weeks but remain far off the peak seen last winter (dark green) when the virus rebounded following pandemic restrictions (Image: PHS)

Hospital admissions for flu (blue) are also up, but far off the peak seen at the end of 2022 (Image: PHS)

By the end of 2023, PHS estimated that flu levels had climbed from 'moderate' to 'high' and appeared to be on a par with the 2019/20 winter flu season, but around two-thirds lower than the 'extraordinary' flu rates seen last winter.

A post-pandemic resurgence in influenza in 2022/23 saw nearly 1,400 people hospitalised as a result of flu in a single week as the outbreak peaked in the run-up to Christmas, and a total of 378 influenza deaths were recorded between October 2022 and March 2023.

A spokeswoman for Public Health Scotland said it was not too late for anyone eligible for Covid or flu vaccinations to come forward, with some health boards now offering drop-in clinics.

All frontline health and care workers are entitled to the jags, with all over-50s eligible for the flu vaccine and all over-65s entitled to a Covid vaccine.

She added: "Influenza hospital cases this season have thus far reached around a third of the extraordinary levels that we observed at the peak last season from December 2022.

"Hospitalisations due to Covid-19 are on par with recent waves.

"The numbers of hospital flu and Covid-19 cases this season may yet further increase, so it is not too late for anyone eligible to take up the offer of their vaccine.

"Evidence shows that flu and Covid-19 vaccine protection fades and the flu virus changes over time.

"The vaccinations offered this season provide protection against severe illness from flu and Covid-19 and the most common circulating strains."

The current flu season in Scotland appears be roughly tracking what happened in Australia last year, where the peak of infections occurred around two weeks later and at a low level than the 2022 season.

However, the total number of cases recorded ended up being higher overall as the virus took longer to stop spreading.

Australia's flu season in 2023 (red) peaked later and lower but lasted longer overall compared to 2022 (Image: Australian Influenza Surveillance Report)

Preliminary data from Australia suggested that the case-fatality rate for confirmed flu infections was around 0.1% - slightly lower than the 2022 season - with vaccines appearing to provide good protection against serious illness.

According to PHS, 79% of adults over 65 in Scotland had received a flu jag by the end of the year, and 78% had been vaccinated against Covid.

Around mid-December an estimated one in 24 people in Scotland had Covid, based on surveillance from the Winter Covid Infection Study.

PHS said that prevalence of the BA.2.86 strain of Covid had "increased rapidly" since October, going from 6.5% to 51.5% of sequenced cases.

The variant, nicknamed Pirola, attracted scientific attention earlier this year because it had acquired more than 30 new mutations - the highest number since Omicron emerged at the end of 2021 - leading to speculation that it might be given its own Greek letter by the World Health Organisation.

It is currently classified as an offshoot of Omicron.

PHS said the 'Pirola' cases include a highly transmissible sub-lineage dubbed JN.1, which has been increasing internationally in recent weeks. A total of 404 cases of JN.1 have been detected in Scotland to date.

The WHO has so far evaluated JN.1 as 'low risk', but several scientists in the US - where it is already dominant - argue that its growth advantage merits a new Greek letter.

Dr. Michael Osterholm - director of the University of Minnesota’s Centre for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP) - said this week that JN.1 represented “a very serious evolution of the virus".

The BA.2.86 'Pirola' variant (dark blue) - which includes its own JN.1 sublineage - is now dominant in Scotland (Image: PHS)

It comes as the NHS faces mounting pressure from bed shortages and packed A&E departments.

NHS Ayrshire and Arran warned that it was experiencing "significant and sustained pressures across our whole health and care system", as it urged the public to go to the emergency department only if they had a "critical emergency" or required urgent care.

Jacqueline Nicol, director of acute services at University Hospital Crosshouse said: “The demands on our Emergency Departments mean that patients are waiting for significantly longer than usual to be seen and assessed.

"However, the safety of patients and staff remains our top priority.

“We continue to prioritise those patients who require urgent care. How long you will wait will depend on the seriousness of your condition and how many patients with more serious or urgent needs arrive in the department while you are waiting.”

Health chiefs at Borders General in Melrose also cautioned that its emergency department was "exceptionally busy".

While the health board stressed that anyone who thought their condition was immediately life-threatening should call 999, they advised other individuals to seek guidance from NHS Inform, calling NHS 24 on 111, or visiting pharmacists for help with common ailments such as impetigo, urinary tract infections, shingles and skin infections.

Lynne Huckerby, interim director of acute services at NHS Borders, said: "We are currently facing extreme pressures across the health and social care system, particularly at Borders General Hospital.

"This is a challenging situation, and we are very grateful to our staff who are working tirelessly to ensure that we can continue to provide care and treatment to those who need us most."