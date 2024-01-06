THE chief executive of the oil and gas company which is looking to bring the controversial Cambo discovery west of Shetland into production has quit the role with immediate effect.
Ithaca Energy, which holds a 100% interest in the undeveloped Cambo field and a string of other major North Sea assets, said Alan Bruce has stepped down “to pursue new opportunities”.
It said Mr Bruce has agreed to vacate the role after steering the company through its stock initial public offering (IPO) and first year of trading as a listed company. Ithaca was valued at nearly $3 billion when its shares debuted on the London stock exchange in November 2022.
During Mr Bruce’s tenure, Ithaca steadily increased its presence in the North Sea through a string of acquisitions. The company bought into Cambo with its $1.5bn acquisition of Siccar Point Energy in July 2022, and now has full ownership of the field, after acquiring a 30% stake previously held by Shell in September.
READ MORE: Investment chief gives verdict on NatWest share offer
Cambo is anticipated to deliver up to 170 million barrels of oil equivalent during a 25-year operational lifespan. But plans to bring the field into production have been fiercely opposed by environmental campaigners as well as the SNP, with previous First Minister Nicola Sturgeon having declared her opposition to its development when the COP26 climate change conference was held in Glasgow in 2021.
Ithaca also owns a 20% stake in the Rosebank field, one of the other largest undeveloped finds in the North Sea. It announced in September that a final investment decision had been taken with operator Equinor to progress phase one of the Rosebank development. The partners are investing $3.8bn in the project.
Ithaca said yesterday that chief financial officer Iain Lewis would additionally take on the role of interim chief executive until a successor for Mr Bruce is found. It told the City that it will progress with a formal search process for a new chief executive as soon as possible.
READ MORE: Darkness falls on hospitality after high-profile closures
Mr Bruce said: "I am extremely proud of what Ithaca Energy has accomplished over the past several years, with the company now established as one of the largest independent operators in the UK.
"Having led the business through its successful IPO, I am leaving with the company in a strong financial and strategic position. I would like to thank all of the Ithaca Energy employees who have been instrumental in the company's success to date and wish them well in the future.”
Ithaca executive chairman Gilad Myerson said: “The Ithaca Energy board thank Alan for his hard work and strategic insight over the last two and a half years and wish him well for the future.
“The search for a new chief executive officer will start as soon as possible. In the meantime, our strong leadership team will continue to manage the business, led by Iain as interim CEO, working in collaboration with myself and with the support of the board."
Shares in Ithaca ended the down 1p, or 0.7%, at 142.2p.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel